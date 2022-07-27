According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th

For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.

They concluded that the Roman Catholic Church picked December 25 to be Jesus Christ's birthday or Christmas because it was convenient for them. Since Saturnalia, a 2000-year-old Roman religious celebration honoring Saturn falls on December 25, this makes sense.

According to historians, another motivation for making December 25 the "official date" of Christmas was to attract Christians from other faiths winter holidays. Several other Christian traditions are called into doubt in "Jesus the Jew: Reality, Politics, and Myth-A Personal Encounter" by researcher Ignacio L. Götz.

As far as we know, the Roman Catholic Church doesn't even know the exact date of Jesus Christ's birth! As a result of this, historians assume that Jesus was born between the years of 6 BC and 4BC. Herod the Great figures prominently in this hypothesis.

It was King Herod's goal to destroy Jesus, therefore he ordered that all male children under 2 who resided near Bethlehem be slaughtered. The Massacre of the Innocents is the name given to this atrocity. Because King Herod died in 4 B.C., according to Roman historians, the date we think Jesus was born may be incorrect.

In addition to this account, numerous additional biblical sources relate to the date as incorrectly stated. The star of Bethlehem, which led the wise men to the infant Jesus, was a significant occurrence at the birth of Jesus.

Astronomers and theologians have collaborated to develop possible dates for astronomical occurrences based on the Bible's tale. Late in the 7th century B.C., Saturn and Jupiter formed conjunction. Around 4 B.C., Chinese astronomers saw a bright night sky object, which might have been a comet, a nova, or a supernova. Also, on August 12th, 3 BC, Jupiter and Venus were in conjunction, which would have made for an amazing celestial show.

As for the Holy Family's journey to Egypt, several ancient sources dispute what the Bible says. Some of them argue that the events surrounding Jesus' birth took place in the period known as "Before Christ".

Since the harvests had just ended and there was enough money to pay for a bridal feast, scholar Ignacio L. Götz hypothesized that Jesus was born in the spring. Scholars may draw conclusions based on specific ideas, but in this instance, they are relying on data that relates to biblical events.

