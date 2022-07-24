Initially, the first pregnant egyptian mummy unearthed was thought to be male

Until recently, there was no record of any pregnant Egyptian mummies.

Researchers didn't find the first known example of a pregnant mummy until the Warsaw Mummy Project in 2021.

A foetus had never been found in a mummified corpse prior to the Warsaw Mummy Project's examination of the skeletal remains.

This Egyptian mummy was discovered at Thebes in the first century BCE.

The inscription on the mummy's tomb, which refers to a male priest, led many archaeologists to believe it was male for a long time. Even though the mummy has been on display at Poland's

National Museum since 1917, it has never been carefully checked.

Computer tomography and other radiological procedures were utilised to detect and confirm the mummy's gender. The discovery of an intact foetus within the corpse was even more shocking. The mummified lady died between the 26th and 30th weeks of her pregnancy, which is when most pregnant women die. Researchers think that the woman's death was caused in part by her pregnancy.

Pregnant mummies have never been uncovered before in the history of archaeology.

Because embryonic bones do not show up on X-ray scans, scientists suspect there may be additional pregnant mummies hidden under the surface. The foetus's bones may have been disintegrated during the body's decomposition due to a chemical reaction. The mummification procedure, on the other hand, left the mother's bones clearly visible.

While analysing the pregnant Egyptian mummy from Thebes, researchers employed scanning equipment to look for anomalous soft tissue rather than bones. As a result, the foetus could be found.