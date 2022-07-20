Alzheimer's disease have shown to be 40 percent more likely among older persons who sleep during the daytime

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

A study on Alzheimer's and dementia was released by researchers. In the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, a link between daytime napping and Alzheimer's has been shown.

There were 1,401 older people studied for up to 14 years in the Rush Memory and Aging Project, and investigators discovered that those who slept during the afternoon had a 40% greater chance of acquiring Alzheimer's disease than those who didn't.

All participants were required to wear the watch as a means of monitoring their whereabouts. As of the beginning of the study, only 4.1% of senior participants had Alzheimer's disease, while 19.5% had moderate cognitive impairment, and 75.7% of individuals had no cognitive impairment at all.

After a number of years, researchers found an unusual trend among the 24 percent of patients who had Alzheimer's disease six years after the study began.

A 40 percent increased risk of getting Alzheimer's was discovered in individuals who slept for more than an hour throughout the day compared to those who napped for less than an hour a day.

Conclusion:-

As people age, they take more and more naps, but Alzheimer's disease accelerates this trend. Alzheimer's dementia was shown to be more prevalent among elderly people who slept for more than an hour at a time throughout the day.

If you have anything to add to this article's discussion, please do so in the comments box below. Also, please spread the word about this post among your social media contacts.