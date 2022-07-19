Scientists at MIT have devised a method for speedily heating water

John Cora

Why not speed up the process of getting water to a rolling boil? Energy use could be cut back in a lot of industrial processes, including the vast majority of power plants, a lot of systems for making chemicals, and even some systems for cooling electronics.

Improving HTC and CHF

MIT scientists have dreamed of a mechanism to achieve precisely that, according to a news statement by the institution released on Tuesday. Researchers have found a way to increase both the heat transfer coefficient (HTC) and the critical heat flux (CHF) at the same time. Both of these are important for the boiling process.

This is quite a breakthrough since there’s normally a tradeoff between the two, so anything that improves one of these metrics tends to make the other worse.

"Both parameters are important," said research co-author and recent graduate Youngsup Song, Ph.D. ’21, "but improving both parameters simultaneously is sort of tough since they have an inherent tradeoff."

For example, "if there are a lot of bubbles, it means that the bubbling is happening very quickly. However, if there are a lot of bubbles, they may mix together, which could cause a layer of smoke to form on the surface of the boiling water."

That coating adds impedance to the heat transmission from the heated surface to the water. "If we have vapour in between the surface and water, it hinders the heat transfer efficiency and decreases the CHF value," the researcher stated.

There are micro-cavities in action

So, how did the scientists speed up the boiling process while also increasing its efficiency? You can control the formation of bubbles on a surface by introducing a succession of microscale cavities or dents. This method worked well to pin the bubbles to the dents and keep them from spreading out to form a heat-resistant layer.

Then, the best length for the microcavities was found so that this process could go more smoothly.

Song highlighted that the location of bubbles is determined by the microcavities. Because of the two-millimeter gap between the holes, we're able to keep bubbles from sticking together and causing problems.

Evelyn Wang, a professor of engineering at MIT and one of the paper's co-authors, said that the research was done in a small lab setting that couldn't be easily used in real devices.

She said, "These kinds of structures we're building aren't meant to be scaled in their current form." Instead, they were used to prove that a system like this can work.

The team is now working to find new ways to make realistic surface textures that can be used in the real world.

"Showing that we can alter the surface in this manner to achieve improvement is the first step," she said."The next step is to look at more scalable methods."

Published by

heloo... every one, i am john cora. i have a 6 year experience in reporter. i will give some knowledge for all catagory.

