A recent research has shown that dark chocolate intake might have positive effects on one's mental health

As a result of its high caloric, fat, and sugar content, several nutritionists advise against consuming chocolate. The cacao plant's seed is used to make cocoa, which has been shown to have a number of health advantages.

Cocoa's high quantities of minerals and antioxidants protect cells from oxidative stress, which may lead to cancer and other diseases. The body creates unstable and highly reactive chemicals known as free radicals in reaction to external stimuli, which are connected to ageing and disease. Cocoa has other health advantages, including cholinesterase inhibition and a reduction in blood pressure.

Aside from cocoa, most chocolate bars include sugar and other unwanted ingredients as a consequence of these favourable attributes. As a result, it stands to reason that dark chocolate with a high cocoa content would be the healthiest choice.

Three Iranian scientists from the Isfahan University of Medical Science recently studied rats to see whether different dark chocolate consumption patterns affected synapses in the hippocampus CA1 section of the brain. A new study published in Nutritional Neuroscience suggests that dark chocolate may help alleviate the symptoms of chronic isolation stress.

However, despite the fact that stress interferes with brain processes, researchers discovered that dark chocolate (DC) intake had positive effects on them. In this study, the effects of different DC feeding patterns on synaptic potency and plasticity in the CA1 area of the hippocampus, food intake, and body weight of rats that had been living alone for a long time were looked at.

Studying the effects of different doses of dark chocolate on synaptic sturdiness and plasticity (the ability of synapses to change over time) was their primary goal.

The rats were divided into five groups of seven and fed dark chocolate while being exposed to chronic solitary stress, with each group eating a different diet to accomplish this. They looked at dark chocolate intake in three different dietary patterns: stress-compulsory, stress-optional, and stress-restricted.

The stressed rats on a mandatory diet only got DC, whereas the ones on an optional diet received unlimited chow and/or DC. These were the results of the researchers. In addition, the stressed rats were fed just 4 g of DC daily and were placed on a restricted diet. For the final evaluation, the I/O curves and LTP were used to determine the slope and amplitude of field excitatory postsynaptic potentials.

The researchers measured the rats' weight and food intake at the beginning and end of the trial. To the researchers' surprise, dark chocolate dietary patterns reduced both the rats' food intake and their body weight, which they found unexpected. On the other hand, the most important effects were caused by diets that were limited and had to be followed.

According to the study's authors, the stress group's fEPSP slope and amplitude decreased significantly in comparison to the control group. "A little increase in slope and amplitude were seen when the DC diet was mandated, but these characteristics changed considerably when the DC diet was restricted." Food consumption and weight loss were significant in all DC groups.

According to this team of researchers, dark chocolate may be able to reverse some of the negative effects of prolonged isolation stress on the hippocampus CA1 region's synaptic potency and plasticity. A better memory and learning ability would result.

Because the study was done on rats, the findings must be tested on a human sample before they can be applied to the general public. If the same thing happens in human studies, cocoa seems to be good for the brain and thinking skills.