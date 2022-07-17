Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient.



When a person goes into cardiac arrest , the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.

Death is said to have occurred when the heart stopped beating. Is death a sudden and overwhelming reality for us, or does it sneak up on us through time? Scientists have looked at near-death experiences (NDEs) in an effort to learn more about how the brain copes with death . Incredibly, researchers have discovered that the brain experiences a burst of electrical activity just before death.

Researchers at the University of Michigan looked at the electrical impulses in the skulls of rats in 2013. They found that the rats became very alert right before they died. According to researchers, NDEs may be triggered by a lack of blood flow and aberrant electrical activity in the brain.

A spike in brain activity might explain the traditional white light tunnel. Currently, Dr. Sam Parnia serves as the director of critical care and resuscitation research at the NYU Langone School of Medicine in New York City. He and his coworkers are trying to figure out how the brain dies precisely.



Prior to this project, he worked with animals to examine the periods just before and just after death. In addition, he has studied near-death experiences as well. As Dr. Parnia said to Live Science, "Many times, folks who have had such experiences describe floating about the room and being aware of the medical team operating on their body." (Dr. In their stories, they'll talk about how they were able to see physicians and nurses at work as well as have a clear understanding of what was going on around them.According to him, doctors have confirmed this. In other words, how could folks who were supposedly dead be aware of what was going on around them?

Dr. Parnia estimates that humans remain cognizant for 2–20 seconds after their breathing and pulse have stopped. You may expect your brain to function for at least a few minutes without oxygen. This is the portion of the brain responsible for reasoning and making decisions.

Deciphering what our senses tell us is also a function of the brain.You lose all your responses from your brain stem, says Parnia, such as the gag reflex and pupil reaction, during this time. In a short period of time, the cerebral cortex's brain waves cease to be audible. As a result, it might take many hours for our brains to shut down completely.CPR is usually used after a person's heart has stopped beating (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). This will provide the brain with 15% of the oxygen it needs to operate normally. According to Parnia, it is possible to resuscitate the heart, which is the goal of CPR, and the brain will eventually begin to work again.

Even if you do CPR for a long time, brain cells continue to die, but at a slower rate.Recent research by Dr. Parnia examines a significant number of people who have survived cardiac arrest in Europe and the United States. Just as some scholars investigate the qualitative essence of what it means to "love," so too are researchers seeking to figure out what exactly individuals feel when they die, since they believe that this is what everyone will feel when they pass away.



Observation of the brain's behaviour and reactions during cardiac arrest , death, and resurrection is one of the study's goals. How much oxygen is required to reactivate the brain? What are the long-term effects of revivification on the brain?

It's possible that better resuscitation procedures, which save countless lives each year, might be improved by understanding where the boundaries lie.For this reason, Parnia says, "we examine the human mind and consciousness in the context of death, to understand if awareness is lost or whether it persists after you've died for some length of time—and how that relates to what is going on inside the brain in real-time."