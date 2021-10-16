Big Sandy Pedophile Sentenced to 20 years in Prison

Upshur County Geriatric Man, 73, Goes to Prison for Indecency with a Child Younger than 6 Years of Age

Gilmer, Texas-- The Honorable 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler wasted no time in sentencing Gerald Gibbs Duhon to state prison on October 12, 2021, according to the Honorable Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd. Duhon was found guilty of three charges of indecency with a child younger than 6 years of age. Duhon will not be eligible for parole under the current sentencing guidelines until he reaches 93-years-old, according to Byrd.

Gerald Gibbs Duhon sentenced to 20 years for indecency with a child younger than 6 years old. Longview News Journal

According to Byrd, the state's intent when prosecuting these cases was to ensure that this particular defendant never walks out of prison. Upshur County elected both Judge Fowler and District Attorney Byrd for the purposes of getting tough on crime in general but specifically to send a loud and clear message to those predators who would prey on our children that if they commit their offenses here in Upshur County, they will be arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned for as long as the law permits.

The victim's identity is withheld due to the age of the victim and the nature of the offenses. However, the victim's mother reported that she arrived home and found her young daughter sitting on Duhon's lap, which she considered unusual. After Duhon departed, she asked her daughter if anyone had ever touched her inappropriately "in the private areas of her body". The child outcried that she had been touched multiple times by Duhon. The mother immediately contacted the Big Sandy Police Department who contacted Duhon at his home and interviewed him about the allegations. Duhon admitted to his crimes according to Byrd and was taken into custody.