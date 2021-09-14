Gilmer Texas has Three Banks and One Just Got Robbed!

Gilmer Police Apprehend Suspect after First National Bank of East Texas, Gilmer Robbed!

FNB of East Texas Gilmer Robbed. KLTV ABC Channel 7

Gilmer--The City of Gilmer Police Department are reporting they have apprehended the suspect in a morning bank robbery that occurred at the First National Bank of East Texas in Gilmer, Texas. The suspect is alleged to not have used a weapon in the robbery and was apprehended and arrested inside the bank at about 11:00 o'clock this morning. Gilmer Police are releasing no other information at this time. KLTV ABC News 7 will publish more information as it becomes available.

First National Bank of East Texas is located on the east side of U. S. 271 and is the first of three banks located on that route through Gilmer if you are approaching from the south. People that live in the area refer to the bank as the white brick bank and the other bank, Gilmer National Bank, as the red brick bank. Both are very large buildings with easy access from U. S. 271.

Formerly known as First National Bank of Gilmer, Danny Williams, President and CEO announced a major change to their banking system effective August 1, 2021. Effective that date, Wood County National Bank, Texas American Bank, and Security State Bank unified with First National Bank under a new banner, First National Bank of East Texas. In addition, the Gilmer Walmart branch location closed due to unforeseen circumstances, effective August 20th.

