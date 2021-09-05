Gilmer Texas Gives Up The Secrets It Used To Name Streets

Gilmer. Texas. I love this little Northeast town located in Upshur County. I've lived here for almost half of my life and raised my family here. Gilmer is the county seat and is filled with a rich history that goes back to the days when Texas was still a Republic. But have you ever wondered how small towns go about naming their streets? I have.

Original History of Upshur County Texas G.H. Baird

According to the History of Upshur County, author G. H. Baird wrote that Gilmer, like most small towns, relied on local residents to name their streets and roads. These residents would choose names that reflected the names of the people who might live in a particular area or on a specific street.

The longest residential street in Gilmer is named after the longest living residential family of Gilmer, the Montgomerys, and the street is aptly called Montgomery Street. We have other streets with familial connections, Bledsoe Street, Warren Avenue, etc. Then we have streets named after Texas Counties that were broken off of Upshur County during the big reorganization. Two of those streets, Cass and Kaufman, are readily recognized as two very popular Texas counties.

Original Courthouse of Upshur County that burned. Stephen F. Austin State University

We also have a few streets that derived their names for more peculiar reasons. For instance, Silver Alley is a street that runs north and south between Butler Avenue and Tyler Street. At one time, this street truly was an alleyway that led to the Gilmer Courthouse. It was notorious for housing vagrants and scallywags that would affront citizens and demand "real money" instead of paper money. They wanted donations and gifts in the form of silver money, thus the name, Silver Alley. That name stuck and is still used today.

Another picturesque street that runs from the north end of Gilmer to the south end is Cherokee Trace. At one time this was the main road through Gilmer and it garnered its name from an encampment south of town at the old Roosevelt Park that was occupied by Cherokee Indians. Back before road signs were used, the Indians marked this trail with beautiful roses that are now called Cherokee Roses. The Indians would use this road to travel from their home at Roosevelt Park to an old Army Fort located in Nacogdoches.

Roosevelt Park. Campsite to Cherokee Indian Tribe in what is now downtown Gilmer. Screenshot of Google Maps. 2021

Now you know more than you did about how our little town named its streets. Tell me, how did your town name its streets? Are there any streets in your town that have a peculiar reason for their name? If so, I would like to hear about it in the comments.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.