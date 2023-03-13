8-year-old's Kindness Raises $112,000 for Waffle House Server Living in an Arkansas Motel

Photo by THV11/Youtube

Kayzen Hunter was a regular customer at a local Waffle House in Little Rock, Arkansas. His favorite server was Devonte Gardner, who would always greet him with a smile, give him high fives, and listen to his jokes. Over time, Kayzen developed a friendship with Gardner.

Gardner had a wife and two young daughters who were living in a hotel due to issues with their previous home, which had infestations and mold. They had been living in the hotel for eight months. “When it was cold outside, we had to bundle up with like four or five blankets in order to stay warm,” Gardner said.

8-year-old Kayzen was moved by Gardner’s situation and wanted to help. He came up with the idea to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a car for Gardner. Although Kayzen’s mom initially needed convincing, they launched the campaign with a goal of $500. However, the campaign quickly gained traction, and people were touched by Kayzen’s message of spreading kindness.

Kayzen’s GoFundMe page read, “Devonte is one of the most joyous and positive people you’ve ever met!! He always greets us with the biggest smile… I hope your heart is as BIG as mine, and you will help me spread kindness in the world. Any amount helps!!”

The campaign (located here) far exceeded its goal and raised over $112,000 at the time of writing, allowing Gardner to buy a new car and find a new home for his family. The Hunter family and Gardner were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from strangers who were moved by Kayzen’s kind gesture.

Living in a hotel with his family was the safer option for the health of his daughters, but it was not a sustainable solution. Thanks to Kayzen’s act of kindness and the generosity of the donors, Gardner’s family can now live comfortably and securely. It’s a heartwarming reminder that even the smallest act of kindness can have a huge impact on someone’s life.