Dance Marathon Raises $15M for Kids Cancer Research, All From World's Largest Student Charity Based in Pennsylvania

Photo by THON on Twitter

Penn State students in have done it again, raising an astounding $15 million for Four Diamonds, a national nonprofit fund that supports families dealing with childhood cancer. This year’s dance marathon was held from the evening February 17 to February 19, and featured over 707 dancers and 16,000 volunteers.

State College, Pennsylvania

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy program, and it has been delivering year-round financial and emotional aid to families dealing with childhood cancer since 1977.

Founded by Charles and Irma Millard after their son Christopher passed away from pediatric cancer, Four Diamonds covers 100% of all medical expenses for families with childhood cancer at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. THON is short for “The Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.”

Lily Pevoto, Executive Director of THON 2023, said that the “For the Kids” mission drives the organization’s “relentless pursuit to hope, support, and care for children and families.” Pevoto thanked all those who donated, volunteered, and danced to support the cause.

Over the past half-century, THON has covered all medical expenses, including comprehensive specialty care, for more than 4,800 families. In addition, THON’s fundraising efforts have contributed to the school’s extensive cancer research programs.

Suzanne Graney, Executive Director of Four Diamonds, said, “Together we remain steadfast in our unwavering pursuit to find a cure for all forms of pediatric cancer. We are always amazed (and) will never stop fundraising, dancing, and fighting for a cure, no matter how long it takes.”

Penn State University students’ tireless dedication to supporting families dealing with childhood cancer through THON is truly inspiring. Their efforts have made a real difference in the lives of countless families and have contributed to the fight against pediatric cancer. We applaud their hard work and look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.