New England Patriots' Owner Wants Tom Brady to Retire as a Patriot

The New England Patriots signed Thomas Patrick Edward Brady Jr. as a 6th-round draft pick 23 years ago. As of his retirement announcement on February 1st of this year, he holds nearly every record for a quarterback in the NFL.

But, it might not be the end of the road for the 45-year-old quarterback. Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, has said that he'll offer him a 1-day contract so he can retire as a Patriot.

"I want it and our fans are asking for it," Kraft said at a press conference. "Tom will always be a Patriot, and we'll do everything we can to bring him back, honor him, and make him retire as a Patriot."

After dominating the Patriots for two decades, Brady did the unimaginable and transferred to another team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and continued winning. He became the first player in history to win the Super Bowl MVP with two different teams and the second player to win the Super Bowl with two different teams.

Brady retires with the most NFL championships of any player and holds countless records for passing, wins, touchdowns, and individual accolades. If you divide Brady's career into three decades, each one would be a Hall of Fame-worthy career, according to a CBS report.

"I can't express enough gratitude to Tom, his family, the New England Patriots, and our fans for everything he's done," Kraft said in a statement. "It's been a blessing to see him grow as a player and as a person. He's one of the most loving, caring, and passionate players I've ever known and he'll always be part of our family."

What are your thoughts?

Do you agree that Tom Brady should retire as a Patriot? Let us know in the comments, and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.