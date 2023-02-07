"There's nothing like it out there," says Inventor in Stockton who Created Solar-Powered Tricycle

Photo by KCRA on Youtube

An inventor in Stockton, CA is harnessing the power of sun to power a tricycle. The trike uses a small electric motor and two batteries charged y a solar panel. “It’s a seamless system, the sun charges the batteries which keep the motor running all day long,” said Milton Butler, who created the trike with parts from this garage.

Butler’s sun-powered ride was inspired by a dream. “And in that dream, I saw the sun shining bright and I knew I had to build something to harness its energy. And that’s exactly what I did!” he said.

The trike’s name has a special meaning inspired by his late wife. “I call it the Duckie. That was my wife’s name, and everything she did was perfect to me and when I built this in her name, it came out perfect the first time.”

News of the eco-friendly trike is spreading fast. “There’s nothing like it out there. I built it in my garage and now people from halfway across the world are asking about it.”

His grandson, Solomon Campbell, loves the trike too. “We don’t need to worry about gas prices anymore. With the solar car, we only run on the sun. No more $5 per gallon gas for us!” he said.

Butler is eager to share his invention with the city officials and is even including a handy phone charger on board. “We ride it every day and never have to worry about running out of juice. It’s time to show the world that sustainable travel is the way to go,” said Butler.

“I’m an inventor, it’s what I do! And this invention is for everyone to enjoy. The sun is always shining, so I rallied my boys and made something we could use to harness that energy,” he says.

Now, Milton is on the hunt for investors who share his vision for a greener, better world.