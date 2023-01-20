Ice Fest Coming Feb. 3 to Quaint Town on Lake Michigan

Photo by author

One of the area's most celebrated Ice Fest's begins Feb. 3 in Saint Joseph, MI, about a 90 minute drive from Chicago.

The Ice Fest, sponsored by Silver Beach Pizza, is the ultimate celebration of the winter season, bringing in artists from all over to show off their talent for carving blocks of ice into beauty.

The event organizer, St Joe Today, announced, "It’s a weekend that brings frosty fun to downtown St. Joe. Enjoy professional Ice Carving Competitions, a Scavenger Hunt, Ice Interactives and more!"

Photo by author

Photo by author

The full itinerary from St. Joe Today:

ALL WEEKEND

Scavenger Hunt - Stop in the Welcome Center and grab a map to start the frosty fun!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

5:00p-8:00p Professional Individual Carving Competition sponsored by Caffe Tosi - Watch carvers magically turn frozen blocks into works of art!

8:00p Fire & Ice Tower sponsored by tru by Hilton

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

7:30a-4:00p Professional Team Competition - Watch as teams of carvers transform blocks of ice into frosty creations.

11:00a-4:00p Ice Interactives - Enjoy interacting with some of the carved creations!

Tic-Tac-Toe sponsored by SWMI Brew Tours

Frozen Fish Toss sponsored by The Livery

Ice Bowling sponsored by Storage of America

Ice Skee Ball sponsored by BOSS Services

Hole in One Ice Putt Putt Golf sponsored by KitchenAid Senior PGA

Ice Throne(available all weekend long) sponsored by NOBO



MAGIC TOUR feat. Magician John Dudley

1:00p - Downtown St. Joseph (Corner of State & Pleasant)

2:30p - Silver Beach Center

4:00p - Silver Beach Center

Thank you to the Silver Beach Carousel, Curious Kids' Discovery Zone & Shadowland on Silver Beach for hosting!

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

View completed sculptures on the last day of this magical weekend!

Stay with us for a night or the weekend! Visit stjoetoday.com/stay for accommodations.

Admission is free. Contact: St. Joseph Today at (269) 985 1111 for more info.