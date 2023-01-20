Ice Fest Coming Feb. 3 to Quaint Town on Lake Michigan

One of the area's most celebrated Ice Fest's begins Feb. 3 in Saint Joseph, MI, about a 90 minute drive from Chicago.
The Ice Fest, sponsored by Silver Beach Pizza, is the ultimate celebration of the winter season, bringing in artists from all over to show off their talent for carving blocks of ice into beauty.
The event organizer, St Joe Today, announced, "It’s a weekend that brings frosty fun to downtown St. Joe. Enjoy professional Ice Carving Competitions, a Scavenger Hunt, Ice Interactives and more!"
The full itinerary from St. Joe Today:
ALL WEEKEND
Scavenger Hunt - Stop in the Welcome Center and grab a map to start the frosty fun!
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
5:00p-8:00p Professional Individual Carving Competition sponsored by Caffe Tosi - Watch carvers magically turn frozen blocks into works of art!
8:00p Fire & Ice Tower sponsored by tru by Hilton
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4
7:30a-4:00p Professional Team Competition - Watch as teams of carvers transform blocks of ice into frosty creations.
11:00a-4:00p Ice Interactives - Enjoy interacting with some of the carved creations!
Tic-Tac-Toe sponsored by SWMI Brew Tours
Frozen Fish Toss sponsored by The Livery
Ice Bowling sponsored by Storage of America
Ice Skee Ball sponsored by BOSS Services
Hole in One Ice Putt Putt Golf sponsored by KitchenAid Senior PGA
Ice Throne(available all weekend long) sponsored by NOBO
MAGIC TOUR feat. Magician John Dudley
1:00p - Downtown St. Joseph (Corner of State & Pleasant)
2:30p - Silver Beach Center
4:00p - Silver Beach Center
Thank you to the Silver Beach Carousel, Curious Kids' Discovery Zone & Shadowland on Silver Beach for hosting!
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5
View completed sculptures on the last day of this magical weekend!
Stay with us for a night or the weekend! Visit stjoetoday.com/stay for accommodations.
Admission is free. Contact: St. Joseph Today at (269) 985 1111 for more info.
Comments / 0