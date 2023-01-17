How I Earn Passive Income with Affiliate Marketing— It’s Super Easy And Time-tested

The ultimate way to make money in your sleep

Photo by Pixabay

The “American dream” is still very alive and well. We'd all love to have a business doing what we love. It's the key to not “working” at all — to have a job you adore.

The old-school way was to invent something, mass produce it and mass market it until the money rolls in. But there's an easier way, — a much easier way — that not only allows you to earn income doing what you love, but also writing and creating content to your heart’s content.

It’s called affiliate marketing, and it's not a scam, as many mistakenly believe due to a few obnoxious coaches of the profession. Thankfully, there are time-tested and trustworthy teachers in this space too, like Dave Sharpe who I’ve personally vetted.

Affiliate marketing is Actually Very Simple

A content creator partners with a brand to promotes their products or services to their audience. In return, the content creator earns a commission for every sale or lead that is generated as a result of their promotion.

Here's the best part: you keep creating awesome content based on the subject matter you love, and simply side-mention the product that helps you get the job done. Then, you're not writing an ad, yet you’re monetizing the content.

One of the major benefits of affiliate marketing is it allows us to earn money while we continue to focus on new content.

Unlike traditional forms of advertising, affiliate marketing does not require creators to spend time creating ads or managing campaigns — that’s huge!

Instead, we simply include affiliate links in our existing content and promote the products or services in a way that feels natural to the audience.

Three keys to Successful Affiliate Marketing:

Make sure you only promote brands you actually like — trust is everything! Make your content always about your audience’s interest, without overwhelming them with a sales pitch. Keep creating lots of exciting content without any affiliate mentions, to keep your audience happy. Be sure to disclose whenever you use affiliate links, a simple disclaimer saying you may receive a small commission for links clicked on a page is a great example.

It’s Often Free

Another advantage of affiliate marketing is it allows creators to earn money from their existing audience, unlike paid advertising. This means that creators can continue to grow their audience and earn more money through affiliate marketing as their reach expands.

There Are No Limits

Rather than relying on a single source of income, such as sponsored posts or advertising, affiliate marketing allows creators to earn money from multiple sources, which can reduces the risk of depending on a single stream of income.

It also means there’s no cap on how much income can come in. One viral post with an affiliate mention can bring in thousands — for years.

Overall, affiliate marketing is a way for creators to earn passive income while staying focused on their content.

