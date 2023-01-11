I Learned an Ancient Move of Shamans that Beats the Blues

joemoody

Have You Combed Your Energetic Field Lately?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xH0f_0kAotguO00
Photo byPixabay

I first heard how shamans went into intense healing sessions that left them exhausted afterward, filled with the turmoil and negative energies of the people they healed. 

There needed to be a way to heal the healer…

It turns out, shamans used specific moves to clear negative energy after healing others, and I was fortunate to stumble upon one. It’s a simple exercise where we swing our arms in circles, sweeping over the entire body as if combing or smoothing out the energetic field.

I’m not a shaman, but I decided to try it anyway. What I found was a pleasant surprise… The move cleared my own mental disturbances, smoothing my thoughts and leaving my body invigorated. 

I began to use the move in my daily routine, part of a morning warm-up where I stretch and clear negative energy before bringing in the good “chi” (life-force energy).

Science backs this up. Movement exercises, such as stretching, can help release tension from the body in several ways. Stretching can help to lengthen shortened muscles and improve flexibility, which can help to alleviate tension and pain. 

Movement exercises also boost circulation, which can help to bring oxygen and nutrients to the muscles, while removing toxic waste. Engaging in movement can also release endorphins, chemicals in the brain that help improve mood and reduce pain perception.

And it can all be easy

Sometimes we feel like we have to do grueling routines to get the results we want, or join a gym or run 3 miles a day. Not so. In practices like Qigong, simple beginner-level movements can have profound effects.

So now that we know exercise can release tension and pain from the body by improving flexibility, circulation, and mood, all we need is the perfect beginner’s routine. I recommend this 8-step routine from the ancients.

And if you’d like to see the exact “aura clear” exercise of shamans that I mention in this article, click here.

When not writing, Joe Moody teaches active fitness and passive income.

