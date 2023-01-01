The Slow Life: How Slowing Down Can Lead to a More Fulfilling Life

From Improved Health to Deeper Relationships

Slow living, also known as the slow movement, is a cultural shift towards slowing down and savoring the simple pleasures in life. It’s a reaction to the pace of our techno-fueled existence.

Proponents say slowing down allows us to live more intentionally, cultivating deeper connections with others and our environment, and ultimately achieving more happiness.

One of the key values of slow living paying attention to the present moment, to become more aware of our surroundings and our own thoughts and feelings. This awareness can help us make more deliberate choices about how we spend our time and energy, rather than being swayed by external pressures or distractions.

Another benefit is connecting more deeply with others. In a fast-paced world, it can be easy to feel isolated and disconnected from people, who can appear and disappear with the swipe of a screen.

By slowing down and making time for face-to-face interactions, we build stronger relationships and foster a sense of community. This can be especially important for those who live in urban areas or have busy schedules that leave little time for socializing.

In addition to the social benefits, slow living can have a positive impact on our physical health. When we rush through our days, we may be more likely to make unhealthy choices, such as skipping meals or failing to get enough exercise. By slowing down and taking the time to care for ourselves, we can make healthier choices that promote physical well-being.

So, how can we incorporate slow living into our lives? Here’s some thoughts:

Disconnect from technology: Take regular breaks from screens and devices to give yourself a mental break and allow yourself to fully engage in the present moment.

Practice mindfulness: Engage in activities that require your full attention, such as meditation, yoga, or gardening.

Make time for leisure: Set aside time each day to do something you enjoy, whether it’s reading a book, going for a walk, or cooking a meal.

Cultivate relationships: Make an effort to spend quality time with friends and family, whether it’s over a meal, a game night, or a hike.

By embracing slow living, we can create a more balanced and fulfilling life. It may take some effort to slow down at first, but the benefits are well worth it.

The perfect exercises for the slow movement are from the Ancients who practiced Qigong (chee-gong).

Download the Slow Living E-book.

The perfect “slow movement” exercises are learned from the Ancients.