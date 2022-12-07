"Six Healing Sounds," according to the Ancients

joemoody

Each Sound is said to Heal a Specific Organ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaQ2c_0jXyYz8w00
Photo byPixabay.com

Sound can heal us, scientists confirm. This was already widely known in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), where doctors developed certain sounds to target specific organs.

A practice called the 6 Healing Sounds (SHS) in Qigong has been studied and shown to help transform stress and negative emotions into vital life-force energy (“good chi”) throughout our body’s electromagnetic field. 

Where did the 6 Healing Sounds Come From?

The “Record of Longevity and Nourishing Life,” was written by Doctor Tao Hongjing, who was also an alchemist and astrologer, where he compiled the sounds around 500 CE. 

Over the centuries, the Six Healing Sounds went through enhancements by Taoists, monks and even China’s “King of Medicine,” Sun Simiao.

There are some slight variations in the sounds, according to different sources, but I compiled the most commonly used ones here, from trusted masters.

The “Magic” of Healing with Sound

Our life-force energy — chi — can get blocked from a bad diet, stagnant lifestyle or repressed emotions, causing pain or illness (according to TCM).

For example, if chi is stuck in the spleen, bloating, abdominal pain and poor digestion can result. In the liver, bad chi might be felt as pain in the lower right rib cage or having a quick temper (anger causes liver disease, according to TCM). Headaches can arise if stagnant chi is stuck in the head. 

The 6 Healing Sounds move stuck chi using specific internal vibrations of your vocal cords, which massage your organs with healing frequencies to expel stagnant chi, allow in fresh energy.

TCM focuses on five of our major organs: the heart, liver, spleen, lungs and kidneys. Each are assigned an element (fire, earth, metal, water or wood), a sound, a color, and even a season. 

By using the healing sounds, chi that’s congested is ejected from affected organs to allow space for renewed clear chi.

What are the 6 Healing Sounds in Qigong?

⏯ The healing sounds are available free at Club Qigong.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fitness# health# healing# wellness# self care

Comments / 0

Published by

Bringing you insights to make life better. To start making money in your sleep with passive income, visit: JoeMoody.com

Chicago, IL
1239 followers

More from joemoody

Start a New Passive Income with Little-to-no Money

* This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author may earn a small commission. Everybody would love to earn money in their sleep, but most never try. Of course, we lose 100% of the ventures we don't try… Even if we succeed with just 1%, that can make all the difference.

Read full story

9 Passive Income Ideas Ranked

I grew up relatively poor compared to my peers, but a scholarship allowed me to get a degree. That’s when I realized a degree no longer guaranteed financial stability. I landed a job as a small town reporter earning less than a sanitary engineer (garbage man). Instead of slinging trash, I was slinging words, and I liked it, but I was broke as a joke.

Read full story

Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)

While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business. But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.

Read full story
391 comments

Improve Your Sleep with Qigong

During an episode of insomnia, someone said, “God gives you the sleep you need.” It seemed blunt at the time, but I got the point: There’s often a purpose to our troubled sleep.

Read full story

You Can Beat Anxiety with This Instead of Drugs, say Doctors

We have an anxiety problem, collectively, according to a U.S. health task force. Our top worries sound familiar:. If any of these issues bother you deeply, you’re not alone. A shocking 40 percent of women and 25 percent of men will experience an actual anxiety disorder at least once in their lives.

Read full story

How I Reversed Aging (opinion)

Author photo with background from Pixabay. I always feel sorry for the people who turn 40 or 50 and say, "Now I am old…” Why? Because as soon as they tell themselves that, their body begins to age faster, like taking a command from headquarters.

Read full story

What You Never Knew About the Queen — and the Mystical Rainbow at her Passing (opinion)

AK Rockefeller, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The Queen knew how to enjoy life, perhaps one reason for her longevity. Far from a staunchy monarch, she was warm and graceful. Let's take a look at some of the lesser known facts about the woman known as Lilibet…

Read full story

This “Law” Makes Your Desires Real — and it might actually work (opinion)

This subconscious mind could be the greatest untapped source of human potential. Simply put: what we believe subconsciously often comes to pass. Mystics like to call this manifestation.

Read full story

He Survived 4 Nazi Deathcamps, But Not the Russian Invasion (opinion)

Boris survived four Nazi concentration camps.East2West. Russia’s "De-Nazification" Efforts At Their Worst. In the ultimate irony, a man who crusaded against Nazi oppression after surviving 4 death camps was killed by Russians claiming to free the Ukraine from Nazis.

Read full story
27 comments

Opinion: What You Might Be Missing About Basic Interaction (I was)

Let’s start with 3 social scenarios gone wrong…. Have you ever run into someone you haven't seen in a long time, and you overflowed with joy, but they were less than enthusiastic?

Read full story

A Radical Résumé Edit to Get a Job Faster (opinion)

Imagine being on the other side of a hiring process for a remote job, meaning the whole world can apply. That means lot of applications, which seems awesome, but it’s not, because behind each application is a human seeking a basic necessity: purpose. Yet most of the résumés don’t do enough to convey that humanity.

Read full story

Logic Test – Where To Put the Cart? (opinion)

Leaving the supermarket yesterday, I was greeted with this logic problem. It appears someone had put a large cart in the small cart lane, and other people put their small carts in the large cart lane.

Read full story
19 comments

My Candid Advise for Anyone Launching a Business

I have a friend who dreams up a new business idea almost daily, but he never does anything with them. So I wrote this to help break down the walls that stop people from going for it.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: The Most Powerful “Fountain of Youth” You Never Heard Of

For many of us, staying “healthy” means exercise and nutrition, or maybe mindfulness and meditation. Yet, you can do all that and still miss a vital aspect of health: how energy flows through you.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: How to Hear Life Whispering To You, Like Einstein Did

“I believe in intuitions and inspirations…I sometimes FEEL that I am right. I do not KNOW that I am.” — Albert Einstein. In honor of Einstein’s birthday this week, I'm exploring the yogic belief in the “third eye,” and how it's said to see deeper into ourselves and the meaning of life. It’s where our intuition lives.

Read full story

Investigating One Writer's Favorite Money Making Website

I thought I knew all the latest websites for entrepreneurs. After all, I write online almost daily, and to make sure bills get paid even when not word-inspired, I design websites.

Read full story

Time-tested Ways to Beat High Gas Prices

Photo of a newspaper by author. Here’s How to Go Further for a Lot Less... It’s here. The highest gas prices in history, courtesy a mad man in Russia. But you don’t have to be a victim, you can be smart about the situation.

Read full story
103 comments

The Disturbing Texts Russia was Sending Ukrainians

Good soldiers are ideally trained extensively in battle, fed well and given the best equipment possible. But if they lose their morale, nothing else matters. Destroying Ukrainian morale appears to be the aim of Russia as they allegedly use psychological tactics on Ukrainian soldiers.

Read full story

Crypto Trading Tips I’d Give My Younger Self

If I could send a message to myself a few years ago when I started trading crypto, here’s what I’d say…. So, you're still living in late 2019, but I'm in the future... Interesting times are ahead, to say the least… Go visit a lot of people, and gift yourself with extra toilet paper around Christmas, you’ll thank me later. Anyway, I can’t say too much or I might break space-time, but when it comes to trading, remember to stay detached and have fun or you’ll lose more. Don’t let your emotions take you on roller-coaster rides of buying highs and selling lows. The only rule is that anything can happen. In other words, there are no rules that work all the time. But there are patterns that can help along the way. Here are some...

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy