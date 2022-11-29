Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)

He’s About to Change the Tech World, Again

Photo by Pixabay

While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business.

But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.

Worried Twitter could eventually be banned by Google and Apple, Musk unveiled what can metaphorically be described as a “nuclear option.”

What could scare Google and Apple more than anything?

Perhaps having Elon Musk introduce an “alternative phone” in the hyper-competitive cellphone marketplace.

If Twitter is removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play, Musk said he’ll do just that.

Elon would essentially create his own cellular ecosystem. Given his satellites orbiting Earth already, phones would fit right into the plan.

As an entrepreneur and futurist, my guess is he’s already hand-picking the team to develop the “Elon Phone.”

This development comes after Phil Schiller, an Apple fellow who leads the App Store, deleted his Twitter account.

The former head of trust and safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, said in a New York Times commentary that, “Failure to adhere to Apple’s and Google’s guidelines would be catastrophic, risking Twitter’s expulsion from their app stores and making it more difficult for billions of potential users to get Twitter’s services. This gives Apple and Google enormous power to shape the decisions Twitter makes.”

Roth added “the calls from the app review teams had already begun” as he left Twitter.

More loosening of restrictions

On Nov. 23, Musk asked Twitter users if “a general amnesty” to suspended accounts, “provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?”

The result: 72% voted yes, to which Musk replied, “Amnesty begins next week.”

Prediction

Twitter is now point-of-pride for Musk. And he happens to have the deepest pockets on Earth (and soon, Mars?). Don't expect Twitter to go away anytime soon.

And all this controversy is actually only driving more traffic and users to Twitter, giving Musk statistical validation.

I see Twitter becoming the major conservative outpost for social media, as Musk realizes the gigantic audience disenfranchised by the perceive politics of Google and Apple.

It’s rather sad, but realistic. In the early aughts, some dreamed one social media platform could welcome in the entire world. Why shouldn't everyone be on Facebook? (I know plenty of people who can tell you why...) Now, there's a new group who can say the same about Twitter.

We’re really seeing the maturation of the Internet, cliques and communities forming now in much larger blocks, the dream of a universal social platform dying (for now).