Your Heart Knows the Future — Literally — say Scientists

joemoody

The Question Is, Are You Listening?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICTgZ_0gcgge1l00
Image by Enrique Meseguer on Pixabay
“Hearts are wild creatures, that’s why our ribs are cages.”― Elalusz

Our hearts sense our future, and then prepare our brains emotionally for what’s to come, say researchers at the Heartmath Institute, a leader in the scientific study of the heart.

The heart is sometimes called a second brain, as it has its own set of neurons and nervous system. But to think our hearts perceive events on a futuristic timeline is, well, mind boggling.

How Scientists Discovered Our Inner “Fortune Teller”

Volunteers were shown two sets of images, one set was “neutral” like images of fruit or a landscape, and the other set was emotionally charged — from sexy to scary.

A computer randomly showed pictures as the volunteers’ heart rate, brain waves and other nervous system activity were recorded.

As expected, people’s hearts reacted emotionally to the images that were either erotic or horrific. But what shocked scientists is that everyone’s hearts were reacting seconds before they saw the picture!

Dr. Rollin McCraty of Heartmath confirmed “evidence that the heart is directly involved with the processing of information about a future emotional stimulus seconds before the body actually experiences the stimulus.”

It appears that what was once the realm of psychics and New Age theorists is now as real as the electrodes recording the responses.

The participants’ hearts showed precognition up to six seconds before an experience happened.

The doctor continued, “What is truly surprising about the result is the fact that the heart appears to play a direct role in the perception of future events, at the very least it implies that the brain does not act alone in this regard.”

“Pursue what catches your heart, not what catches your eyes.” ― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

What to do with this information?

First, we should become more mindful of our heart energy, because it's going to tell us what's coming before our eyes see them.

Various heart-centering meditations can tune us in to this passionate psychic within.

If scientists are correct, we could boost our intuition by sensing how our heart reacts to any given situation.

It could even save our lives. Perhaps our heart warns us about a dangerous person six seconds before they actually do something. That could be enough time to get away from the situation.

On a brighter note, our hearts could prepare us to see an old friend who unexpectedly appears out of a crowd, giving us a smile and warm feeling in advance to prime us for the reunion.

These revelations about the heart knowing the future are also a clue that time is actually this malleable thing, and not something set in stone.

It’s like our brains have created this linear sequence for us, but our hearts are on a different sequence.

“And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

Published by

Bringing you insights to make life better, writing stories you won't see anywhere else.

Chicago, IL
1049 followers

