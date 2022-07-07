Find the Snake in 20 Seconds to be a "World-Record" Holder

Can You Spot the Snake Hidden Among Green Turtles?

Somewhere among all these green turtles is a slippery serpent … hiding in plain site among them … can you find him?

If you spot him in under 20 seconds, we’ll consider you a World-Record Holder and Brainteasing Champion, because we know of nobody else who can make that claim.

The brainteaser is the work of Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas, whose blog Dudolf and his books test visitors perception skills with visual puzzles.

The snake above is blending perfectly with the turtles, and if you need a hint: look for a forked tongue...

The hissing reptile is incredibly difficult to spot, and very few viewers are able to locate it in under a minute, much less 20 seconds.

You might see a smiling turtle in the lower front … but that’s not him.

Keep looking, more toward the left…

See him yet?

Another hint is that the snake appears to be just another turtle, but he doesn't belong to the shell he is near and there is something different going on with his tongue…

We’ll do the reveal in…

20…

19…

18…

17…

16…

15…

14…

13…

12…

11…

10…

9…

8…

7…

6…

5…

4…

3…

2…

1…

And there he is! He looks just like any of the other turtles, but you notice the shell near him actually belongs to another turtle.

Also, the snake is sticking out his forked tongue, while turtles are physically unable to protrude their tongue from their mouths. So, I guess we learn something new every day, even if we couldn’t find the snake (I sure couldn’t)…