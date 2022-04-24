Will Smith Checks in With Guru — What’s He Learning? (opinion)

WIll Smith visits Sadhguru in 2020. Instagram

What Are You Looking For, Will?

Will Smith headed over to India for some guidance, in his first public appearance since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

He was all smiles as he arrived dressed casually in a t-shirt and gray shorts over white compression tights, sporting Nike sneakers.

From a PR perspective, he's showing the world he took Slapgate seriously and is now trying to gain some sort of enlightenment to prevent a reoccurrence.

To his benefit, it's not the first time he met with Sadhguru, the entrepreneur turned Indian yoga guru. He and his family had already spent time with Sadhguru in 2020.

Smith’s faith is eclectic, saying it began with his Christian grandmother. “She was my spiritual teacher, she was that grandmother at the church, the one having the kids doing the Easter presentations and putting on the Christmas plays and her kids and grandkids had to be first. She was the most spiritually certain person that I had ever met in my entire life. Even to the point that when she was dying she was happy, like she was really excited about going to heaven.”

Raised in a Baptist household while in a Roman Catholic school and church, Smith went beyond traditional Christianity by embracing the wisdoms of Hinduism.

On his Instagram, Smith quoted Sadhguru: “The only thing that stands between you and your wellbeing is a simple fact you have allowed your thoughts and emotions to take instruction from the outside rather than the inside.” — @sadhguru.

His words are prophetic in light of Slapgate… Did he allow the scowl of his wife over Chris Rock’s joke to override any inner wisdom?

Or, as many sceptics say, is the transcendental trip to India just a way to cover up the fact that many say the whole slap episode was staged?

Either way, the “Comeback” begins…

Fans screamed “Will, Will Smith!” as he arrived at the Indian airport. There were selfies, his winning smile flashed, and he even gave a hug to an adoring fan. He didn’t wan’t to play the Greek God of Slap, he’s looking to be the God of Comeback.

Sadhguru, or Jaggi Vasudev, is an industrious and charismatic man with a profound message of inner transformation. The best way to know the man is through his words…

Sadhguru quotes:

“The sign of intelligence is that you are constantly wondering. Idiots are always dead sure about every damn thing they are doing in their life.”

“The most beautiful moments in life are moments when you are expressing your joy, not when you are seeking it.”

“If you ask a tree how he feels to know that he’s spreading his fragrance and making people happy, I don’t think a tree looks at it that way. I am just like that, and it is just my nature to be like this.”

Perhaps most relevant to Will’s story:

“When pain, misery, or anger happen, it is time to look within you, not around you.” ― Sadhguru, Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy

And that’s what Will’s doing. He's playing the biggest role of his life: himself.