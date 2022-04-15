He Survived 4 Nazi Deathcamps, But Not the Russian Invasion (opinion)

joemoody

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnzbK_0f945d6a00
Boris survived four Nazi concentration camps.East2West

Russia’s "De-Nazification" Efforts At Their Worst

In the ultimate irony, a man who crusaded against Nazi oppression after surviving 4 death camps was killed by Russians claiming to free the Ukraine from Nazis.

A true brave-heart, the 96-year-old Boris Romantschenko survived four grueling concentration camps before devoting his life to speak out against such oppression.

Attending an event back in 2012, he recalled the liberation of Buchenwald, Germany by US forces. During the memorial ceremony, he read an oath to create “a new world where peace and freedom reign.”

Instead of fulfilling that dream, he was killed on March 18 after a Russian bomb struck his building in the heavily shelled north-eastern city of Kharkiv.

“It is with dismay that we have to report the violent death of Boris Romantschenko in the war in Ukraine,” the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials foundation said in a statement.

The tragedy comes just a day after Putin was compared to Hitler after reports his troops were deporting Ukranians to “Russian work camps.”

Takeaway:

With such headlines in the news, Ukraine doesn't need a propaganda minister. Any journalist covering the Russian invasion honestly can’t help but write stories that are winning over the hearts and minds of the world — all as Russia acts like medieval conquerers in the 21st-century.

But Boris’s soul can rest in peace, as his valiant message of freedom is now amplified throughout the world. He’s now a martyr for all those oppressed, whether by Hitler or the world’s newest power monger.

Thank you, Boris, for you courage and tenacity.

# war# russia# ukraine# putin# politics

Comments / 28

