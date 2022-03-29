Was “The Slap” Staged? (opinion)

Here we go again, celebrities acting stupid. I was prepared to ignore it and go about my day like any other day, until my wife declared that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars must have been staged.

My wife likes the singer, Willow, who happens to be Will Smith’s daughter. She was upset for Willow, who had to watch her father behaving badly in front of the whole world. She’s not the type to use the term “toxic masculinity” — but there it was for all to see…

However, as to whether the incident was faked for publicity, there’s one factor that tells me it was not.

It all started when Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada. As she’s currently bald, Rock commented, “Jada, I love ya… G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

The key here is Jada's reaction. Because that would determine Will Smith's reaction. Had Jada laughed uproariously and waved her hand playfully at Chris Rock, the incident would've ended there.

In fact, Will Smith at first laughed!

But then, Jada scowled profusely, clearly upset with the comment about her appearance.

So, what's a guy to do? If he does nothing as his wife is humiliated in front of the world, he may never hear the end of it (or feel the end of it!).

No, chivalry demanded that he have some response. And with all the forced honor of a man dishonored, he marched up to Chris Rock and essentially bitch-slapped him.

However, my wife said that Jada could've easily faked her emotional reaction, and that the whole thing truly looked staged. “It was too perfect,” she said.

Then there was the lack of security, as pointed out by none other than Howard Stern. However, what security guard is going to touch a-list star Will Smith as he’s marching onto a stage that he essentially owns? Not gonna happen

“Wow,” said Rock afterward. “Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.”

Smith returned to his seat. ““Keep my wife’s name out your f***king mouth.”

It was a moment of pure drama. And sure, everything could've been fake, except one thing

Everybody's ignoring the reaction of one person in this melee: Chris Rock. It’s clear he's disturbed beyond his acting abilities and does his best to save face — the same face that was just slapped silly.

No man would stage his own humiliation. For a dude, Chris Rock did not come out looking strong.

Of course Will Smith just looks like someone prone to rage (a fair warning to all during this Year of the Tiger).

So, nobody was the winner here. Reputations were tarnished. Only Jada perhaps looked good as her man broke all rules to defend her honor.

Everyone else lost. That's why it wasn't faked.

It’s worth noting, for Will Smith’s benefit, that his wife is bald because of an auto immune disorder, not because of a fashion statement. Certainly the hardship of fighting such a battle wasn’t lost on her husband.

Also a new development: Smith has now apologized to Chris Rock directly.

And that’s perhaps the silver lining here, Will Smith’s message to a violent world about the futility of violence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQcaN_0esslDi500
Instagram

