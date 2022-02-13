Report: Russian Invasion of Ukraine Could Come Before End of Olympics

joemoody

World Economy Teeters on Brink as Oil Spikes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjGV7_0eCfmRnP00
Виктория Аникина from Pixabay

The fog of war hasn’t enveloped the Ukraine yet, but there’s mist rising from the waters…

The US and its allies are warning everyone in the Ukraine to prepare for a possible Russian invasion before the end of the Olympics, which is a major shift from thinking Russia would wait until after the games were over.

The heightened alert comes after Russia just moved even more troops to the border. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the invasion “could begin at any time,” even during the Winter Olympics.

We see “very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” said Blinken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVJgF_0eCfmRnP00
Oleg Mityukhin on PIxabay
“People do not make wars; governments do.” — Ronald Reagan.

Multiple Embassies Evacuated

Among the likely first targets is the capital, Kyiv, sources familiar with the new intelligence said.

President Biden is meeting with NATO and European allies, as well as top national security advisers in the Situation Room to discuss the crisis.

Meanwhile, the US ordered home most embassy staff, while the UK. were told to leave “amid fears of no-notice Russian invasion.”

In a Twitter post, the Saudi embassy said: “The Kingdom’s embassy in Ukraine calls on all citizens to postpone their travel to Ukraine at the present time, and all citizens present in Ukraine should quickly communicate with the embassy… to facilitate their immediate departure”.

It follows a series of embassies — from Lithuania to the Netherlands — urging their citizens to get out of the country.

“How vile and despicable war seems to me! I would rather be hacked to pieces than take part in such an abominable business.” — Albert Einstein.

Russia slams the US for “propaganda” as Oil Spikes

However, Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said the US and EU have “ignored Russian proposals on security” and accused the US of a “propaganda campaign” to cover for Ukrainian forces attacking Russian-backed separatists in the eastern side of the country.

The possibility of such major unrest has oil spiking to nearly $95 a barrel. With the current strain on the economy from inflation, this is the last thing the country needs.

We can only hope Russia seriously reconsiders unleashing any aggression which would not only take innocent lives, but shake a world still trembling from the pandemic.

“Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.” — George Washington.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# russia# politics# business# culture

Comments / 0

Published by

Joe Moody uncovers stories you won't find anywhere else. Joe is a top writer on Medium with more than a quarter million views in the last year.

Chicago, IL
256 followers

More from joemoody

What Did This Cat Know?

Razzlekhan’s final photo posted to Facebook just before her arrest.Razzlekhan/Facebook. One thing is certain about the duo arrested in the biggest crypto crime ever, they loved their Bengal cat, Clarissa.

Read full story

Inside the Wild Ride of Crypto's "Bonnie and Clyde"

“The course of true love never did run smooth.” — Shakespeare. A married couple was arrested in Manhattan on Feb. 7, charged with laundering $4.5 billion in stolen Bitcoin, making it the biggest arrest ever by the US Dept. of Justice.

Read full story

Here’s What Lockdowns Really Did, New Study Reveals

“Stay home, stay safe.” Remember that? Turns out, self-imposed solitary confinement may have done more harm than good. A new report says the lockdowns did little to stop Covid, reducing deaths by only 0.2 percent during those early days of the pandemic.

Read full story

Why Are So Many Good Women Single?

There are more educated women than ever. There are also more single women than ever. Is that bad? No, but that didn’t stop my wife from asking me the question after she met yet another charming woman looking for love.

Read full story
1 comments

Spotify Loses $2 Billion after Joe Rogan Fallout, Leaving Questions…

After Neil Young pulled his entire catalogue from Spotify, the popular streaming service suffered a $2 billion drop in market value. Now, with Joni Mitchell joining the boycott and news hitting listeners, people are suddenly getting political about a streaming service.

Read full story
170 comments

Vincent's "Ear Incident" Never Happened, According to New Findings

Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear by Vincent van Gogh, January, 1889.Wikipedia. One of the first “facts” we learn about art history is that Vincent van Gogh chopped off his ear in a fit of psychotic passion. Well, it could be time to put that story in the same category as the Tooth Fairy.

Read full story

My Top Pick of 5 Crypto Coins That Could be “Ethereum Killers”

The game is on to see which crypto coin will become the most useful, to change how world the world works, from gaming to shopping to banking. Currently, Ethereum is the reigning champ, with revolutionary smart contracts powering things like the NFT art craze.

Read full story
1 comments

What You Never Knew about Thich Nhat Hanh, and his Mystical Passing

Thich Nhat Hanh in Oct., 2021.Photo courtesy Wikimedia. Background by S. Hermann & F. Richter on Pixabay. While many 16-year-olds are looking for a first date, Thich Nhat Hanh was looking for enlightenment.

Read full story
20 comments

Can Crypto Recover in 2022?

A year ago, the crypto market couldn't be hotter, with many coins soaring toward the metaphorical moon. Fast forward to January, 2022, and things are quite the opposite (so far) as nearly $1 trillion has been wiped out of the crypto market since its peak.

Read full story
24 comments

America May Launch a Crypto Coin

Flag and eagle by PublicDomainPictures and Bitcoins by Tamim Tarin. The central bank of America is pondering whether to launch its own digital coin, and they want your feedback.The American government is asking for opinions to shape the future of currency.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

Will Chicago Get a White Christmas?

Fog covers Chicago.Photo by Erol Ahmed on Unsplash. We who live in the Midwest like to complain about our brutal winters, but one benefit many enjoy is when we get a white Christmas. There's nothing quite like a sparkling city covered in glistening white snowflakes on that magical day. But will Chicago see snow this Christmas?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy