Report: Russian Invasion of Ukraine Could Come Before End of Olympics

World Economy Teeters on Brink as Oil Spikes

The fog of war hasn’t enveloped the Ukraine yet, but there’s mist rising from the waters…

The US and its allies are warning everyone in the Ukraine to prepare for a possible Russian invasion before the end of the Olympics, which is a major shift from thinking Russia would wait until after the games were over.

The heightened alert comes after Russia just moved even more troops to the border. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the invasion “could begin at any time,” even during the Winter Olympics.

We see “very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” said Blinken.

“People do not make wars; governments do.” — Ronald Reagan.

Multiple Embassies Evacuated

Among the likely first targets is the capital, Kyiv, sources familiar with the new intelligence said.

President Biden is meeting with NATO and European allies, as well as top national security advisers in the Situation Room to discuss the crisis.

Meanwhile, the US ordered home most embassy staff, while the UK. were told to leave “amid fears of no-notice Russian invasion.”

In a Twitter post, the Saudi embassy said: “The Kingdom’s embassy in Ukraine calls on all citizens to postpone their travel to Ukraine at the present time, and all citizens present in Ukraine should quickly communicate with the embassy… to facilitate their immediate departure”.

It follows a series of embassies — from Lithuania to the Netherlands — urging their citizens to get out of the country.

“How vile and despicable war seems to me! I would rather be hacked to pieces than take part in such an abominable business.” — Albert Einstein.

Russia slams the US for “propaganda” as Oil Spikes

However, Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said the US and EU have “ignored Russian proposals on security” and accused the US of a “propaganda campaign” to cover for Ukrainian forces attacking Russian-backed separatists in the eastern side of the country.

The possibility of such major unrest has oil spiking to nearly $95 a barrel. With the current strain on the economy from inflation, this is the last thing the country needs.

We can only hope Russia seriously reconsiders unleashing any aggression which would not only take innocent lives, but shake a world still trembling from the pandemic.

“Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.” — George Washington.