What Did This Cat Know?

A Final Photo Leaves Questions

Razzlekhan’s final photo posted to Facebook just before her arrest. Razzlekhan/Facebook

One thing is certain about the duo arrested in the biggest crypto crime ever, they loved their Bengal cat, Clarissa.

In photos posted to their socials, the wide-eyed feline can be seen full of the restless energy the cat of leopard lineage is known for.

34-year-old Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, aka the rapper Razzlekhan, were arrested in Manhattan on charges they allegedly laundering $4.5 billion in stolen Bitcoin, making it possibly the biggest heist in history.

The final photo of Razzlekhan holding Clarissa shows the cat with an extremely surprised look.

Of course, commenters on Facebook didn't hold back, speaking to the cat’s surprised expression, “What’s that loud knock at the door?”

And while nothing has been proven yet, if the pair is found guilty and go to jail, what of the cat?

Dutch holding Clarissa when she was just a kitten. Facebook/Lichtenstein

Clarissa’s fate

What usually happens to an animal when the owners are arrested is the authorities will first allow the arrested to make arrangements for the animal.

If that doesn't work out, the animal is usually referred to animal control services, where ideally a new owner is found. Barring that, it would depend on the policy of the animal control entity.

We would think such a charismatic cat with such a notorious history would certainly find a home.

Bengal cats are actually a new “thing”

It was only in 1999 at the Australian cat Federation accepted Bengals into their registration. In 1983, the breed was officially accepted by the International Cat Association, gaining championship status in 1991, according to WIkipedia.

The Bengal is a hybrid of domestic cats, especially the spotted Egyptian Mau and the Asian leopard cat.

Jean Mill, who had taken several graduate classes in genetics at University of California, Davis, made the first known deliberate cross of an Asian leopard cat with a domestic black California tomcat. In 1975, she received a group of Bengals bred for use in genetic testing and continued breeding them.

The golden shimmer of their coat comes from their leopard cat ancestry, complete with rosettes, arrowhead markings, or marbling.

But make no mistake, Bengals are extremely energetic and need much exercise and play, something she probably saw plenty of amid the couple’s wild lives.

Certainly Clarissa had plenty of affection from her now notorious owners. The cat probably also saw a few dull moments, as the couple liked doing things like hiring a photographer to do a photo shoot of all of Dutche’s “wives,” who were all played by Razzlekhan.

The couple wasn’t lacking for excitement, even at the onset when Dutch plastered billboards of Razzlekhan all over Times Square in what must've been a very expensive proposal.

We can only hope that Clarissa finds a good home, and can live a happy life full of all the activity a Bengal craves. And we can only hope those who lost their funds get them back.

And as for the notorious duo, whether guilty or innocent we can only hope justice is served after their wild ride.