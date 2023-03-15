New York City, NY

Red Lobster Serving Unlimited “Free” Lobster In One Location For One Day Only on March 28

Joel Eisenberg

The promotion is the company’s first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDR3n_0lK5Qahc00
Red LobsterPhoto byRedLobster.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: SFGate.com, KTLA.com, RedLobster.com, and PRNewswire.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Red Lobster chain for NewsBreak. In recent months, most of my articles on the subject have regarded the entity permanently shuttering multiple locations due to well-publicized financial issues.

Other press reports have been similarly focused.

As an example, according to a March 8th report from SFGate.com, entitled “San Jose Red Lobster Location Has Closed After 39 Years,” financial challenges once again appeared to be the cause of the company’s latest closing, this one in the state of California.

As excerpted from the report: “We made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at Almaden Plaza,” Red Lobster told the Mercury News in a statement. “Management teams and team members were given the chance to relocate to other Red Lobster restaurants whenever possible.”

The report went on to state: Red Lobster lost $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, nearly 5 million more than it projected. Owner Thai Union Group’s plans to fix the brand include improving inconsistent operations as well as the menu. 

Now comes word of a new one-day promo, set to take place in the company’s Times Square, New York location, intended to heighten customer enthusiasm of the brand and its offerings while also tempering its recent spate of concerning business-related reportage.

Let us explore.

Red Lobster, 2023

Per a March 14th report from KTLA.com, entitled “Red Lobster Offering ‘Endless Lobster’ For One-Day Only at Times Square Location,” the risky venture takes place later this month.

From the report: Red Lobster is no stranger to unlimited food offerings. The restaurant chain regularly holds events to offer endless shrimp, and its world-famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits are unlimited to restaurant guests. But a new promotion taking place this month might be the restaurant’s most ambitious…. The endless lobster event will happen on March 28 at the Red Lobster located in Times Square in New York City. Those lucky enough to snag a reservation, will get to enjoy unlimited live Maine lobster, entirely free of charge.

Reservations are open to the public on March 21st. There has been no word from the company if the promotion will be repeated elsewhere anytime soon.

A company press release on the matter can be found here.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of related promotions, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Red Lobster# Restaurants# Seafood# Money# Business

Comments / 7

