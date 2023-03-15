Long-Awaited New Costco Location Opening in June, Four Years Following Initial Announcement

The new site was first announced in 2019.

According to a report from KVUE.com, entitled “New Georgetown Costco Opening in June,” the long-awaited location is coming soon.

As excerpted from the report: Costco plans to open a new store in Georgetown later this year. The project has been in the works since 2019. Now, state records show the $13 million store will be near Interstate 35 and Lakeway Drive. The 158,000 square foot store is expected to bring 235 new jobs and bring the city more than $11 million over 10 years, according to plans presented to the Georgetown City Council in 2019.

It should be noted Costco has not confirmed the news via phone or email per multiple reports, and only the month of the opening is listed on the company website.

As reported by KXAN.com: The store is slated to open in June, according to information posted on the company’s website. A Costco representative declined to confirm the opening date and employment numbers, citing company policy. But the arrival of Costco in Georgetown will add to the grocery scene, already home to competitors such as Walmart, H-E-B, Natural Grocers, Aldi and Randalls.

