Georgetown, TX

Long-Awaited New Costco Location Opening in June, Four Years Following Initial Announcement

Joel Eisenberg

The new site was first announced in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cz5TD_0lJCK29m00
CostcoPhoto byCostco.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Costco.com, KVUE.com, and KXAN.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Costco warehouse chain for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles have detailed a spate of recently announced upcoming openings.

Now comes word that one of those new entities, initially announced in 2019 and beset by continual delays, is listed with a specific opening month on the Costco website.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2023

According to a report from KVUE.com, entitled “New Georgetown Costco Opening in June,” the long-awaited location is coming soon.

As excerpted from the report: Costco plans to open a new store in Georgetown later this year. The project has been in the works since 2019. Now, state records show the $13 million store will be near Interstate 35 and Lakeway Drive. The 158,000 square foot store is expected to bring 235 new jobs and bring the city more than $11 million over 10 years, according to plans presented to the Georgetown City Council in 2019.

It should be noted Costco has not confirmed the news via phone or email per multiple reports, and only the month of the opening is listed on the company website.

As reported by KXAN.com: The store is slated to open in June, according to information posted on the company’s website. A Costco representative declined to confirm the opening date and employment numbers, citing company policy. But the arrival of Costco in Georgetown will add to the grocery scene, already home to competitors such as Walmart, H-E-B, Natural Grocers, Aldi and Randalls.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Costco# Stores# Money# Business# Finance

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
163K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

List of Major Bank Branch Closures in 2023 So Far, and More to Come

2023’s past and upcoming closures may predict long-term trends. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, WFMZ.com, and SPGlobal.com.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Two More Longstanding Walmart Stores Unexpectedly Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Shoppers have expressed dismay on social media over the news. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:StarTribune.com, WSBT.com, Reddit.com, and Facebook.com.

Read full story
19 comments

Two Longstanding U.S. Shopping Malls Closing By End of March

The previously-announced closures will be primed for redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RockvilleNights.com and LoHud.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Being Demolished

The demolition concludes a lengthy delay. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and DallasNews.com.

Read full story
12 comments
Binghamton, NY

Longstanding Subway Location to Permanently Close

As the company reportedly explores a sale, individual locations continue to shutter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and WNFB.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Foot Locker to Permanently Close “About 400” U.S. Shopping Mall Locations

The spate of closures will reportedly be effectuated through 2026. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRF.com, FootLocker-Inc.com, and SneakerNews.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Two Walmart Stores to Permanently Close Friday, March 24

The next Walmart locations to shutter are among the spate of recent store closings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Major U.N. Panel Warns Global Warming Will Reach Critical Mass in the 2030s Unless Stronger Action is Taken Now

The action advised is global in scope. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NASA.gov,NYT.com, and UN.org.

Read full story
3 comments

As Thousands of U.S. Bank Branches Permanently Close Year-to-Year, Analysts Warn of a Digital-Only Banking World

Digital banking is fast becoming the globe’s preferred method of financial transaction. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ProPublica.com, Google.com, CNBC.com, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
58 comments
Philadelphia, PA

At Least Two Wells Fargo Bank Branches Permanently Closing, Following Multiple Closings Last Year

Analysts discuss if the closures represent still darker times ahead for the brick and mortar banking industry. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ProPublica.org, NPR.com, WFMZ.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
32 comments
New York City, NY

Iconic Marshalls Store Permanently Closing By Saturday, March 25

The longstanding location is said to be closing for reasons unrelated to other recent closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and ILoveTheUpperWestside.com.

Read full story
4 comments

As Stores Permanently Close, a Sweeping Change is in Process For Over 1000 Walmart Locations

Substantial remodels, consisting of cosmetic and operational changes, are in effect at Walmarts throughout the country. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, The-Sun.com, and CordCuttersNews.com.

Read full story
9 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Long-Abandoned U.S. Shopping Mall, Closed Since 2003, May Be Renovated and Reopened

The conclusion of a complex legal dispute will determine the future of the once popular entity that has remained abandoned for 20 years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and DailyReporter.com.

Read full story
56 comments
California State

Two New In-N-Out Burger Restaurants Opening in Separate States

The new locations are part of the chain’s current expansion plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Click2Houston.com, and RedlandsDailyFacts.com.

Read full story
34 comments
Redlands, CA

California To Open New In-N-Out Burger

The new restaurant is considered a major deal for the region. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and RedlandsDailyFacts.com.

Read full story
27 comments

Hooters Opening Long-Awaited New Location, Despite Rumors of Family-Friendly Rebranding

As the company has closed locations in recent years, and rebranding rumors have been quashed, new restaurant openings have become increasingly rare. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, APNews.com, EatThis.com, and MyCentralJersey.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Duluth, MN

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall, Still Temporarily Closed Due to Roof Collapse, May Reopen in Phases

The entity had been expected to remain closed, per ownership, “through at least Thursday, March 16.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DuluthNewsTribune.com and BringMeTheNews.com.

Read full story
Grand Island, NE

Mall-Based Dillard’s to Permanently Close March 28

The anchor location is set to shutter for strategic business reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Dillards.com, TheIndependant.com, and KSNBLocal.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Minneapolis, MN

List of Four Target Stores Announced This Week as Permanently Closing

Official company word is these closures are due to performance-related issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

One of the Country’s Largest Walmart Stores, Closing March 31, is Losing its Pharmacy One Week Earlier

Customers will be able to fill their prescriptions at nearby Walmart locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com and DCist.com.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy