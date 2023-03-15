New Outback Steakhouse Restaurant Under Construction

Though the opening date has yet to be confirmed, build-out is presently underway.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 696 Outback Steakhouse stores in the United States as of March 06, 2023. The state with the most number of Outback Steakhouse locations in the U.S. is Florida, with 97 stores, which is about 14% of all Outback Steakhouse stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that a new Maryland location is forthcoming.

According to a March 14th report from SourceoftheSpring.com, entitled “Outback Steakhouse to Open at Ellsworth Place,” the new location will join other existing restaurants in the development.

As excerpted from the report: Outback Steakhouse is set to open in the former home of Not Your Average Joe’s at Ellsworth Place in downtown Silver Spring, according to an announcement from mall owner GBT Realty. The national restaurant group signed a lease for approximately 7,000-sq. ft. of restaurant and patio space.

An opening date for the new restaurant has yet to be announced as of press time, though the build-out is presently underway.

The report goes on to state: The restaurant will occupy a restaurant space on level three at the corner of Colesville Road and Fenton Street, formerly occupied by Not Your Average Joe’s which closed in 2020. The steakhouse joins a lineup of local and national restaurant brands including Dave & Buster’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill, MOD Pizza, Don Pollo, McGinty’s Public House, and Ben & Jerry’s.

Thank you for reading.