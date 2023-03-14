Pinellas Park, FL

Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17

Joel Eisenberg

The next Walmart location to shutter is among the spate of recent store closings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5MI9_0lIvv1pC00
WalmartPhoto byCorporate.Walmart.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The-Sun.com and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles on the subject have detailed a spate of upcoming store closings, inclusive of pick-up and delivery entities.

This current piece continues that trend as March 17th will see the next full-sized Walmart store closure, this one in the state of Florida.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2023

According to a report from The-Sun.com, entitled “LAST CALL: Four Walmart Stores Closing by Spring – Full List of Locations Shutting its Doors,” the aforementioned Florida location is among those permanently closing its doors due to, per the company’s words, performance-related issues.

As excerpted from the report: Walmart will say goodbye to customers in Pinellas, Florida on March 17. The neighborhood store was shutdown after failing to meet financial expectations, the company disclosed. While there are seven Walmart Supercenters in Pinellas Park, it will be a loss for some shoppers who came to depend on the store. The 71 employees the location employed will be able to transfer to another store.

It should be noted there has been no further indication of other Pinellas Park closings.

The report goes on to quote Walmart communications director Brian Little: “We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our 6900 U.S. Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on Walmart.com.”

Conclusion

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

