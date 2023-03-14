U.S. Shopping Mall Temporarily Closed as Roof Collapses

The entity is reportedly planning to reopen this week

Miller Hill Mall; Duluth, MN Photo by Simon.com

Now comes word that a weather-related roof collapse has necessitated a temporarily closing of a major U.S. shopping mall.

According to a report from DuluthNewsTribune.com, entitled “Miller Hill Mall Evacuated After Roof Collapse,” the mall by all indicators will reopen this week.

As excerpted from the report: The Miller Hill mall was evacuated Tuesday morning after a roof collapse. No injuries were immediately reported. According to the Duluth fire department, the collapse was reported at 9 a.m. near Applebee’s… Kelli Latuska, public information officer for the city of Duluth, said water and gas were turned off and everyone was accounted for. The public is asked to stay away from the mall area.

Reportedly snow weighed down the roof area, and the ensuing smell of gas was far-reaching and lingering.

DuluthNewsTribune.com further stated: AW Kuettel & Sons, Inc. had a crew on the roof clearing snow this morning. Luke Kuettel Said they were clearing a spot about 100 yards away from the portion that collapsed. As they prepared to move that spot, a crew member and the mall’s operation director went under the roof to check the area. They reported the roof area seemed unsafe, and it caved in shortly after, Kuettel said.

This is a developing story.

