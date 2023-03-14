Duluth, MN

U.S. Shopping Mall Temporarily Closed as Roof Collapses

Joel Eisenberg

The entity is reportedly planning to reopen this week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWWSU_0lIixTzI00
Miller Hill Mall; Duluth, MNPhoto bySimon.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and DuluthNewsTribune.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles have detailed issues behind recent permanent mall closures.

Now comes word that a weather-related roof collapse has necessitated a temporarily closing of a major U.S. shopping mall.

Let us explore further.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a report from DuluthNewsTribune.com, entitled “Miller Hill Mall Evacuated After Roof Collapse,” the mall by all indicators will reopen this week.

As excerpted from the report: The Miller Hill mall was evacuated Tuesday morning after a roof collapse. No injuries were immediately reported. According to the Duluth fire department, the collapse was reported at 9 a.m. near Applebee’s… Kelli Latuska, public information officer for the city of Duluth, said water and gas were turned off and everyone was accounted for. The public is asked to stay away from the mall area.

Reportedly snow weighed down the roof area, and the ensuing smell of gas was far-reaching and lingering.

DuluthNewsTribune.com further stated: AW Kuettel & Sons, Inc. had a crew on the roof clearing snow this morning. Luke Kuettel Said they were clearing a spot about 100 yards away from the portion that collapsed. As they prepared to move that spot, a crew member and the mall’s operation director went under the roof to check the area. They reported the roof area seemed unsafe, and it caved in shortly after, Kuettel said.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcement of reopening date, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

