Walmart Implements Bagless Policy in Yet Another State; Customers Will Have to Bring Their Own Beginning April 18

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Corporate.Walmart.com and SeattleTimes.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart chain for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles on the subject have detailed a spate of recent store closures.

This piece, however, hearkens back to some of my older NewsBreak articles, specifically as it regards the company’s growing bagless policy. One of those articles was published on December 16, 2022, and entitled “Over 200 Walmart Stores Soon to Charge 10 Cents Per Shopping Bag,” which detailed the superchain’s efforts to engage eco-friendly policies.

Now comes word that the 10-cents model (or 8-cents in certain stores) is being discontinued in another state in favor of reusable bags only.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2023

According to a report from SeattleTimes.com, titled “Walmart Stores Across WA to Go Bagless,” the policy shift follows retailers’ Beyond the Bag Consortium in 2020 and the 2021 Washington state law that banned single-use plastic bags.

As excerpted from the report: Paper or plastic will no longer be a question asked by Walmart cashiers across Washington as the company goes bagless starting in April. Single-use bags can currently be purchased for eight cents each, but on April 18, customers may see a surge in fellow shoppers walking out of stores with unbagged groceries or sending someone to the car to grab reusable bags collecting dust in the back seat.

The report adds Washington is the latest state where Walmart has adapted the bagless policy: As of January 2023, the company had eliminated paper and plastic bags in Canada, Mexico, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Colorado and Connecticut.

In preparation for the change, the stores across Washington are now selling reusable bags.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress of the bagless policy elsewhere in the U.S. and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

