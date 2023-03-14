Two Longstanding Target Stores Permanently Closing May 13

The entities are both smaller-model locations.

Now comes word, however, that two Target locations are set to permanently close in the coming months.

According to a report from KSTP.com, entitled “Uptown Target Store Closing in May,” a prime Minnesota location will be permanently closing.

As excerpted from the report: The Target store in the uptown area of Minneapolis will close May 13, a Target spokesperson has told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. The Minneapolis-based retailer says the decision to close a store “isn’t something we take lightly” and is only made “after multiple years of trying to improve performance.” The spokesperson says the 45 employees at the store will be offered job opportunities at nearby Target stores.

Further, a BizJournals.com report, “Target Closing One of its Center City Philadelphia Stores,” discusses the unexpected closure of the second location.

From this report: Target Corp. is closing at store at 12th and Chestnut Street in Center City nearly 7 years after opening the location. The company said it will shutter the 19,000-square- foot Washington Square store due to several years of declining performance. The store, one of Target’s small format locations, is scheduled to close May 13.

This smaller location, as with the Minneapolis entity, also reportedly employs 45 people. Redditors and Facebook posters are largely excoriating the closings.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,948 Target retail stores in the United States as of February 20, 2023. The state with the most number of Target locations in the U.S. is California, with 314 retail stores, which is about 16% of all Target retail stores in the U.S.

The shuttering of these two smaller Target stores is a developing story.

