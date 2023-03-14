Clarksville, TN

Mall-Based Belk Department Store Closing, to be Replaced by Belk Outlet

Joel Eisenberg

The new entity is expected to open in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTW6F_0lHs1SiJ00
Belk StorePhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and ClarksvilleNow.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Belk retail entity: Belk, Inc. is an American department store chain founded in 1888 by William Henry Belk in Monroe, North Carolina, with nearly 300 locations in 16 states. Belk stores and Belk.com offer apparel, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and wedding registry. Belk was founded in 1888 by William Henry Belk in Monroe, North Carolina, outside Charlotte. The store was first called New York Racket and then Belk Brothers, after Belk made his brother, physician Dr. John Belk, his partner.

The entity name was changed to Belk in 1909.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 293 Belk retail stores in the United States as of January 13, 2023. The state with the most number of Belk locations in the U.S. is North Carolina, with 64 retail stores, which is about 22% of all Belk retail stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that a mall-based Tennessee Belk location is closing, and will be replaced by a “Belk Outlet.”

Let us explore further.

Belk, 2023

According to a report from ClarksvilleNow.com, entitled “Belk at Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville Temporarily Closed, to be Replaced With ‘Belk Outlet,’” substantial brand change is coming to the Belk department store at Governor’s Square Mall.

As excerpted from the report: According to a news release from Cafaro, the store is about to become a “Belk Outlet.” Expect more variety and more brands available at affordable prices,” said Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for Cafaro, in the release. In order to transform the store, the Governor’s Square Belk will remain temporarily closed. Crews are now making physical changes inside, with the new Belk Outlet expected to open in April.

Though April is reportedly the target date of the outlet’s opening, no specific date has been confirmed as of press time.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

