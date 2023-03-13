Last Remaining Tenants Exit Nation’s Oldest Outlet Mall; Demolition is Scheduled

The entity was the first such mall in the United States

Liberty Village, NJ Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NJ.com and WFMZ.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. In recent months, most of my articles on the topic have detailed recent mall closures. This piece is no different, as now comes word that a historic New Jersey outlet mall — the nation’s oldest — is being scheduled for demolition following the exits of its last remaining tenant businesses.

Let us explore further.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a March 13th report from NJ.com, entitled “Liberty Village, N.J.’s Original Outlet Mall, Prepares For Demolition as Last Tenants Leave,” residential housing is the stated priority of the developer.

As excerpted from the article: The nation’s first major outdoor outlet mall has closed for good. The last remaining stores in Flemington’s Liberty Village shopping center have shut down and moved out, according to George Vallone, the developer preparing to transform the site into mixed-income housing units.

The mall opened for business in 1981.

WFMZ.com’s “Nation's First Outlets Liberty Village Being Used For Firefighter Training Before Demolition, Redevelopment,” elaborates on the upcoming redevelopment: Transforming Liberty Village into housing is Flemington's biggest redevelopment project. The once nostalgic buildings have one last, unusual use before demolition. Before 164 townhomes go up, some walls are coming down. "You can play in your firehouse but you can't, you know, break things," said Ken McCormick, the fire marshal of Flemington. "Here, you break what you need to break, cut holes. So, it's great."

The last remaining stores were Ann Taylor Outlet, the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory, and Brooks Brothers.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.