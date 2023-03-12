Visalia, CA

Major U.S. Shopping Mall Closing For Redevelopment; Will Reopen With Multiple New Chain Stores Later This Year

Joel Eisenberg

Barnes & Noble, Sprouts, and Nordstrom Rack will be among the new tenant businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7z9k_0lGGGK6I00
Sequoia Mall in Visalia, CaliforniaPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and TheBusinessJournal.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles on the topic have detailed individual mall closures.

However, this piece differs from those others due to its focus on an existing mall’s redevelopment and temporary closure to build space for new retailers.

Let us explore further.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2023

As excerpted from Wikipedia’s well-attributed page on the Sequoia Mall, the first enclosed shopping mall in California when it opened in 1964: In September 1997, the mall finished its $30 million renovation. This added a 450-seat food court, an additional 38,000 sq ft (3,500 m2) of space with a new anchor store Gottschalks, and a 3-story parking garage.

It should be noted Gottschalks was a middle-tier department store that has been defunct since 2009.

As the years went on, ownership and other changes have occurred in the titular mall, collectively which has led to the news as focused upon in this article.

According to a report from TheBusinessJournal.com, entitled “Barnes & Noble Confirmed For Sequoia Mall; But First Closure and Renovation,” three major chain retailers and a host of smaller entities are coming soon.

From the report: A Barnes & Noble bookstore will open later this year at Visalia’s Sequoia Mall, taking 16,000 square feet near Tulare County’s busiest intersection.

The mall presently includes among its tenant businesses Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, and Raising Cane’s, and will soon also include Nordstrom Rack, Sprouts Farmers Market, Sola Salon, and more. Still others are said to be announced soon.

The report goes on to quote mall developer Jim Sanders of Paynter Realty: The three big-name retailers new to Visalia will be lined up south to north at the reemerging shopping center — Sprouts, Nordstrom Rack and Barnes & Noble. “With Barnes & Noble joining the Sequoia Mall, this also ushers in a new transition for the Sequoia Mall as the interior of the mall will be officially closing on March 31st, 2023, so that construction can begin,” said Sanders.

The remodel is expected to open later this year.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Shopping Malls# Stores# Restaurants# Businesses# Money

Comments / 1

