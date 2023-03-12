Opelika, AL

New Texas Roadhouse Restaurant Announced For 2024 Opening

Joel Eisenberg

The latest restaurant of the popular chain is targeted to open early next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ihZq_0lFrM2xD00
Texas RoadhousePhoto byTexas Roadhouse Facebook page

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com and OANow.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain for NewsBreak, an entity that has defied the odds of similar-sized companies and is in the midst of a steady expansion.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 619 Texas Roadhouse locations in the United States as of February 02, 2023. The state with the most number of Texas Roadhouse locations in the U..S. is Texas, with 70 locations, which is about 11% of all Texas Roadhouse locations in the U.S.

Now comes word that the stalwart entity will soon be breaking ground in yet another location, this one in the state of Alabama.

Let us explore further.

Texas Roadhouse, 2023

According to a report from OANow.com, entitled Texas Roadhouse Opening in Opelika Location in 2024, the new restaurant site has been confirmed and plans are to open early next year.

As excerpted from the report: The restaurant will be located near QuikTrip in the Landings development on Gateway Drive off I-85 exit 58, which is near Tiger Town.

The report goes on to offer some history of the popular eatery, stating the company operates in 49 states and 22 international locations in nine foreign countries: The first Texas Roadhouse was opened in 1993 in Clarksville, Ind., by Kent Taylor who had a vision to create an affordable Texas-style restaurant with hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and ice-cold beer, according to the Texas Roadhouse website.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

