Longstanding T.J. Maxx Store Unexpectedly Closing

The store is reportedly relocating and replacing a Walmart, though the company has yet to verify those reports.

T.J. Maxx Photo by TJMaxx.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, CTInsider.com, Reddit.com, and Facebook.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the T.J. Maxx chain for NewsBreak. In recent months, most of my articles on the topic have detailed individual location closures.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,299 TJ Maxx retail stores in the United States as of February 15, 2023. The state with the most number of TJ Maxx locations in the U.S. is California, with 122 retail stores, which is about 9% of all TJ Maxx retail stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that a stalwart Connecticut location is shuttering, though news of a relocation for the entity is presently being reported. The new entity is said to be replacing a Walmart, which — per Reddit and Facebook postings — appears to have taken customers by surprise, and several are expressing dissatisfaction with the decision.

Let us explore.

T.J. Maxx, 2023

According to a report from CTInsider.com, entitled “Officials: Clinton T.J. Maxx to Close This Fall; Expected to Relocate to Former Walmart in Guilford,” certain initial application approvals are in process.

As excerpted from the report: T.J. Maxx is moving out of its location in Clinton on Main Street in the fall, says a Clinton town official. The store is expected to relocate to Guilford, according to town officials there. Guilford officials are hoping that T.J. Maxx will occupy the closed Walmart in the Shoreline Plaza. According to Chris Aniskovich, chairman of Clinton’s Town Council, “October is their closing date here in Clinton.”

T.J. Maxx, however, has not commented on the reported move.

CTInsider.com goes on to state: However, T.J. Maxx spokespersons are staying mum and would not comment on the Clinton store closing or opening a Guilford store. In Guilford, an application for a sign permit on behalf of T.J. Maxx was filed Friday, March 3 with the Planning & Zoning Commission.

Though October is said to be the closing month, no specific date has been reported as of press time.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.