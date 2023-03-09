New Mall-Based Dillard’s Opening Announced

The entity is planned to anchor a longstanding U.S. shopping mall.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The-Sun.com and Simon.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Dillard’s department store chain for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles on the topic have referenced a spate of upcoming mall-based closures.

According to The-Sun.com, entitled “SHUT DOWN: Iconic US Retailer With 274 Stores Announces It’s Closing Locations Across Three States – See the Full List,” reason(s) for those multiple Dillard’s closings has not yet been offered by the company.

As excerpted from the report: The store locations that will close include the Santa Rosa Mall in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island, Nebraska, and the Metrocenter Mall in Phoneix, Arizona. It's unclear why the three stores are closing, especially since the company announced a five percent increase in sales. The retailer made $891.6million in the recent fiscal year, which is nearly $30 million more than the year prior.

However, despite those closings the retailer is planning to open a new store in Sioux Falls, specifically in South Dakota’s Empire Mall. The new entity is reportedly scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

Let us explore further.

Dillard’s, 2023

According to the website of Empire Mall’s owner, Simon Property Group, the new mall anchor is listed only as “Coming Soon,” followed by a description of the Dillard’s company: Dillard's focuses on delivering maximum value to its shoppers by providing fairly priced merchandise, complemented by exceptional customer service. Dillard's stores offer a broad selection of merchandise, including products sourced and marketed under Dillard's private-brand names.

Though no specific date of opening has been announced on Simon’s site, local media outlets who have covered the addition all list the spring of 2024 as well.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.