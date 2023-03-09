Long-Awaited New Costco Grand Opening Set For March 30

Gas pumps for the new location opened March 1.

Costco Photo by Costco.com

Introduction

Now comes word that the next of 15 announced 2023 Costco openings will be occurring in that Kyle, Texas area on March 30th.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2023

According to a report from CommunityImpact.com, entitled “Costco Gas Pumps in Kyle Now Open; Grand Opening Set For March 30,” the long-awaited new location will be opening with substantial fanfare.

As excerpted from the report: The gas station pumps at Costco, 19086 S. I-35, Kyle, officially opened March 1 at 6 a.m.; the grand opening for the store itself has been set for March 30. There will be a celebration at 7:15 a.m. with doors opening at 8 a.m. The grand opening comes nearly two years after the announcement of the new store, secured with economic incentives through the city of Kyle and Hays County, as previously reported by Community Impact. The new wholesale store is around 160,000 square feet, and the gas station is outfitted with 24 pumps.

Personnel is reportedly already on location signing patrons for membership.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.