Kyle, TX

Long-Awaited New Costco Grand Opening Set For March 30

Joel Eisenberg

Gas pumps for the new location opened March 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9jQC_0lCaAC7S00
CostcoPhoto byCostco.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: MySanAntonio.com, Costco.com and CommunityImpact.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Costco superchain for NewsBreak. In recent weeks, most of my articles on the topic have detailed information related to recent company expansion.

See here for a recent explanatory NewsBreak piece, which excerpted a MySanAntonio.com report on the matter: Costco Wholesale, the massive warehouse chain, is finally opening up it's first Central Texas location later this year. Free food samples, discounted bulk food saving, and, of course, the famous $1.50 hot dog combo is almost here for Kyle residents. Costco Wholesale in Kyle will be the first for the area and open in March, according to Costco's website. The new location will also include 24 gas pumps.

Now comes word that the next of 15 announced 2023 Costco openings will be occurring in that Kyle, Texas area on March 30th.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2023

According to a report from CommunityImpact.com, entitled “Costco Gas Pumps in Kyle Now Open; Grand Opening Set For March 30,” the long-awaited new location will be opening with substantial fanfare.

As excerpted from the report: The gas station pumps at Costco, 19086 S. I-35, Kyle, officially opened March 1 at 6 a.m.; the grand opening for the store itself has been set for March 30. There will be a celebration at 7:15 a.m. with doors opening at 8 a.m. The grand opening comes nearly two years after the announcement of the new store, secured with economic incentives through the city of Kyle and Hays County, as previously reported by Community Impact. The new wholesale store is around 160,000 square feet, and the gas station is outfitted with 24 pumps.

Personnel is reportedly already on location signing patrons for membership.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Costco# Stores# Money# Business# Finance

Comments / 1

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
162K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Visalia, CA

Major U.S. Shopping Mall Closing For Redevelopment; Will Reopen With Multiple New Chain Stores Later This Year

Barnes & Noble, Sprouts, and Nordstrom Rack will be among the new tenant businesses. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and TheBusinessJournal.com.

Read full story

39-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes as Leading Company Investor Considers Pull-Out

The potential investor exit is reportedly related to the restaurant group’s ongoing business challenges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SFGate.com and Bloomberg.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Opelika, AL

New Texas Roadhouse Restaurant Announced For 2024 Opening

The latest restaurant of the popular chain is targeted to open early next year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and OANow.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Pioneer, CA

Dollar General Closes After Roof Collapse; Authorities Call Result of Damage “A Total Loss”

The store, as of press time, is not expected to be rebuilt or reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and ABC10.com.

Read full story
18 comments
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Marshalls, Harbor Freight, Big Lots, and Five Below Opening in Abandoned Store Location

The new entities will collectively replace an old Shopko. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Marshalls.com, Google.com, and WSAW.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Guilford, CT

Longstanding T.J. Maxx Store Unexpectedly Closing

The store is reportedly relocating and replacing a Walmart, though the company has yet to verify those reports. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, CTInsider.com, Reddit.com, and Facebook.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Ross Dress For Less Opening New Stores in Multiple States

The entity is in the midst of an ambitious expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story

New Mall-Based Dillard’s Opening Announced

The entity is planned to anchor a longstanding U.S. shopping mall. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and Simon.com.

Read full story
Grand Island, NE

Major U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; Target Replacing Dillard’s as Anchor

As Dillard’s sets to exit the mall March 21, a new Target is presently being developed while residential housing and other changes also comprise redevelopment plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Target.com and KSNBLocal.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Grand Island, NE

First of Three Dillard’s Stores Permanently Closing This Month Sets to Exit Recently-Sold U.S. Shopping Mall

The department store is shuttering March 21. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nebraska.tv, KSNBLocal4.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Williamsport, PA

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closing Property Sale; Early Plans Include Partial Conversion to Housing and Senior Care

The entity permanently shuttered late last month. Current redevelopment plans are extensive, though subject to change. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NorthCentralPA.com and SunGazette.com.

Read full story
7 comments
White Plains, NY

43-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing This Month

Tenants began receiving eviction notices late last year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, LoHud.com, and WRRV.com.

Read full story
47 comments

Update: Shoplifting Reportedly Contributing to Recent Walmart Store Closures

Despite official company statements on the matter, none of which have mentioned petty theft or crime in general as a cause of recent store closures, U.S. media is widely reporting otherwise based in part on past comments by the company’s CEO.

Read full story
5 comments

New-Model Golden Corral Location Opening Soon; Will Offer Healthy Food Options

The entity is said to be a prototype. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GoldenCorral.com, Google.com, and SentinelEcho.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Walmart CEO Announces Decision Regarding Company’s Future

Following a spate of recent longstanding Walmart closures, company CEO Doug McMillon has addressed mounting public concern. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com, Walmart.com, and WSJ.com.

Read full story
74 comments
Rehoboth Beach, DE

New T.J. Maxx Location Announced as Opening

The grand opening will be announced closer to the new store’s physical opening date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and CapeGazette.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Plans For Best Buy Closings in 2023

The company plans to permanently close up to 30 locations this calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, RetailDive.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Bethlehem, PA

Major U.S. Shopping Mall Sends 90-Day Eviction Notices to Long-Term Tenant Businesses Due to Partial Demolition

One of the departing businesses has been housed in the mall for 50 years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and McCalls.com.

Read full story
22 comments
Portland, OR

Remaining Walmarts in Major U.S. City Permanently Closing; Company Responds

Two longstanding locations are imminently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com and Action5News.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy