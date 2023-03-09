Major U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; Target Replacing Dillard’s as Anchor

As Dillard’s sets to exit the mall March 21, a new Target is presently being developed while residential housing and other changes also comprise redevelopment plans.

Target Photo by Corporate.Target.com

Nebraska’s Conestoga Mall is losing Dillard’s on March 21st as the department store chain shutters three national locations this month, while the mall itself was sold March 3.

Redevelopment plans are extensive, including the building of a new Target store.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a March 3rd piece from KSNBLocal4.com, entitled “Nebraska Company Buys Conestoga Mall,” negotiations for the purchase were extensive, and redevelopment plans are ambitious.

As excerpted from the report: Woodsonia Real Estate of Elkhorn had closed on a deal to buy the Conestoga Mall in north Grand Island Friday, according to Hall County Regional Planning Director Chab Nabity. Woodsonia bought the mall from Namdar Realty Group out of New York, the former owners of the Imperial Mall in Hastings. The Elkhorn company has plans to remodel and rename the mall to the “Conestoga Marketplace.”

The report went on to state: They are planning a more than $200 million redevelopment to the area, with plans to make the stores outward facing, as well as improving eating and entertainment options on the grounds, and adding a hotel and housing.

A KSNBLocal4.com followup report from earlier today, “Target Coming to Conestoga Mall in Grand Island,” details one particular sale-related milestone.

From today’s report: The new developer of the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has officially signed Target as an anchor store. Records from the Hall County Register of Deeds indicate that Target will purchase part of the property with plans to build a new store on the south end of the mall. Target and Woodsonia 281 signed a purchase agreement last week.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

