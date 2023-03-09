First of Three Dillard’s Stores Permanently Closing This Month Sets to Exit Recently-Sold U.S. Shopping Mall

The department store is shuttering March 21.

Dillard’s Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Nebraska.tv, KSNBLocal4.com, and The-Sun.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Dilliard’s retail chain for NewsBreak. What has received the most note of late as it regards the company is the permanent closure of three longstanding locations.

According to a February 2nd report from Nebraska.tv, “Dillard's Announces Closure at Conestoga Mall,” this particular closure is the only company store in the area that has been announced as shuttering.

As excerpted from the article: The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears and Younkers. Nationwide, Dillard's has over 300 stores in 29 states.

In terms of the fate of the mall itself, which has reportedly seen a substantial decline in foot traffic in recent years, the entity closed a sale on March 3rd. See KSNBLocal4.com story here for particulars, including redevelopment plans and the building of a new Target.

Let us explore further.

Dilliard’s, 2023

According to a report from The-Sun.com, entitled “SHUT DOWN: Iconic US Retailer With 274 Stores Announces It’s Closing Locations Across Three States – See the Full List,” reason(s) for the multiple Dillard’s closings has not yet been offered by the company.

As excerpted from the report: The store locations that will close include the Santa Rosa Mall in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island, Nebraska, and the Metrocenter Mall in Phoneix, Arizona. It's unclear why the three stores are closing, especially since the company announced a five percent increase in sales. The retailer made $891.6million in the recent fiscal year, which is nearly $30 million more than the year prior.

The report goes on to state: While local shoppers might be disappointed by the three closures, the retailer is planning to open a new store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This new location in the Empire Mall is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of store replacement progress and related announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.