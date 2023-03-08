43-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing This Month

Tenants began receiving eviction notices late last year.

Galleria White Plains, New York Photo by Adobe Stock

Introduction

Now comes word that though yet another U.S. mall is imminently closing — the Galleria White Plains in New York — at least two of its few remaining businesses are apparently staying put until the mall’s final hours.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2023

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Galleria in White Plains: The Galleria at White Plains is a soon to be defunct shopping mall located in downtown White Plains, New York, US, a commercial and residential suburb 20 miles (32 km) north of New York City. The mall featured the major anchors Macy’s and Sears, and junior anchors Forever 21 and H&M, all of which had since permanently closed down. On December 21, 2022, it was announced that the Galleria at White Plains will be permanently closing in March 2023 to replace the mall with a mixed use site.

The mall was founded in 1980, and it should be noted the mall’s specific date of closure remains unclear due to multiple reports listing different days. A message left for the mall regarding this matter has yet to be returned as of press time, though the mall had previously confirmed March as month of the closure.

Further, according to a March 7th report from LoHud.com, entitled “Some Stores Still Open as Galleria is Closing Soon in White Plains,” though most of the mall’s business have long since vacated the location, the single owner of two tenant companies is not leaving right away.

As excerpted from the report: Taj Singh, owner of Luggage n' More and A 2 Z at the Galleria in White Plains is still doing business March 7, 2023. His store has been there for 17 years. While many tenants have moved out, he prefers to stay with the mall for the final days before the mall closes.

Finally, for perspective’s sake, per WRRV.com’s “Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall” from January 30th, footage of the mall today exposes empty stores and little foot traffic.

From WRRV.com: Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading.