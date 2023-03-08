White Plains, NY

43-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing This Month

Joel Eisenberg

Tenants began receiving eviction notices late last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03r0Ug_0lBFaMnW00
Galleria White Plains, New YorkPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, LoHud.com, and WRRV.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak.

Now comes word that though yet another U.S. mall is imminently closing — the Galleria White Plains in New York — at least two of its few remaining businesses are apparently staying put until the mall’s final hours.

Let us explore further.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2023

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Galleria in White Plains: The Galleria at White Plains is a soon to be defunct shopping mall located in downtown White Plains, New York, US, a commercial and residential suburb 20 miles (32 km) north of New York City. The mall featured the major anchors Macy’s and Sears, and junior anchors Forever 21 and H&M, all of which had since permanently closed down. On December 21, 2022, it was announced that the Galleria at White Plains will be permanently closing in March 2023 to replace the mall with a mixed use site.

The mall was founded in 1980, and it should be noted the mall’s specific date of closure remains unclear due to multiple reports listing different days. A message left for the mall regarding this matter has yet to be returned as of press time, though the mall had previously confirmed March as month of the closure.

Further, according to a March 7th report from LoHud.com, entitled “Some Stores Still Open as Galleria is Closing Soon in White Plains,” though most of the mall’s business have long since vacated the location, the single owner of two tenant companies is not leaving right away.

As excerpted from the report: Taj Singh, owner of Luggage n' More and A 2 Z at the Galleria in White Plains is still doing business March 7, 2023. His store has been there for 17 years. While many tenants have moved out, he prefers to stay with the mall for the final days before the mall closes.

Finally, for perspective’s sake, per WRRV.com’s “Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall” from January 30th, footage of the mall today exposes empty stores and little foot traffic.

From WRRV.com: Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of redevelopment progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping Malls# Stores# Restaurants# Money# Business

Comments / 47

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
162K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Pioneer, CA

Dollar General Closes After Roof Collapse; Authorities Call Result of Damage “A Total Loss”

The store, as of press time, is not expected to be rebuilt or reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and ABC10.com.

Read full story
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Marshalls, Harbor Freight, Big Lots, and Five Below Opening in Abandoned Store Location

The new entities will collectively replace an old Shopko. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Marshalls.com, Google.com, and WSAW.com.

Read full story
Guilford, CT

Longstanding T.J. Maxx Store Unexpectedly Closing

The store is reportedly relocating and replacing a Walmart, though the company has yet to verify those reports. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, CTInsider.com, Reddit.com, and Facebook.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Ross Dress For Less Opening New Stores in Multiple States

The entity is in the midst of an ambitious expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story

New Mall-Based Dillard’s Opening Announced

The entity is planned to anchor a longstanding U.S. shopping mall. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and Simon.com.

Read full story
Kyle, TX

Long-Awaited New Costco Grand Opening Set For March 30

Gas pumps for the new location opened March 1. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MySanAntonio.com,Costco.com and CommunityImpact.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Island, NE

Major U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; Target Replacing Dillard’s as Anchor

As Dillard’s sets to exit the mall March 21, a new Target is presently being developed while residential housing and other changes also comprise redevelopment plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Target.com and KSNBLocal.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Grand Island, NE

First of Three Dillard’s Stores Permanently Closing This Month Sets to Exit Recently-Sold U.S. Shopping Mall

The department store is shuttering March 21. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nebraska.tv, KSNBLocal4.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Williamsport, PA

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closing Property Sale; Early Plans Include Partial Conversion to Housing and Senior Care

The entity permanently shuttered late last month. Current redevelopment plans are extensive, though subject to change. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NorthCentralPA.com and SunGazette.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Update: Shoplifting Reportedly Contributing to Recent Walmart Store Closures

Despite official company statements on the matter, none of which have mentioned petty theft or crime in general as a cause of recent store closures, U.S. media is widely reporting otherwise based in part on past comments by the company’s CEO.

Read full story
5 comments

New-Model Golden Corral Location Opening Soon; Will Offer Healthy Food Options

The entity is said to be a prototype. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GoldenCorral.com, Google.com, and SentinelEcho.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Walmart CEO Announces Decision Regarding Company’s Future

Following a spate of recent longstanding Walmart closures, company CEO Doug McMillon has addressed mounting public concern. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com, Walmart.com, and WSJ.com.

Read full story
74 comments
Rehoboth Beach, DE

New T.J. Maxx Location Announced as Opening

The grand opening will be announced closer to the new store’s physical opening date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and CapeGazette.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Plans For Best Buy Closings in 2023

The company plans to permanently close up to 30 locations this calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, RetailDive.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Bethlehem, PA

Major U.S. Shopping Mall Sends 90-Day Eviction Notices to Long-Term Tenant Businesses Due to Partial Demolition

One of the departing businesses has been housed in the mall for 50 years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and McCalls.com.

Read full story
22 comments
Portland, OR

Remaining Walmarts in Major U.S. City Permanently Closing; Company Responds

Two longstanding locations are imminently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com and Action5News.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Kokomo, IN

Raising Cane’s Restaurant Expected to Replace Long John Silver’s

The replacement restaurant is in the midst of formal approvals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and FOX59.com.

Read full story
24 comments
Cranberry Township, PA

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Losing Long-Term Chain Businesses; Majority of Stores Are Now Reportedly Closed

Two major chains have exited the mall in the span of one month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, ExploreClarion.com, and ButlerEagle.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack Going Out of Business in Canada; U.S. Operations Closely Scrutinized For Future Closings

Approximately 2500 employees will reportedly be impacted. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, and SeattleTimes.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy