Update: Shoplifting Reportedly Contributing to Recent Walmart Store Closures

Joel Eisenberg

Despite official company statements on the matter, none of which have mentioned petty theft or crime in general as a cause of recent store closures, U.S. media is widely reporting otherwise based in part on past comments by the company’s CEO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aR9QN_0l8akJxS00
WalmartPhoto byiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, Google.com, The-Sun.com, MSN.com, and NationalReview.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. Of late, the retail industry has been rocked by ongoing news related to a spate of Walmart store closures.

12 Walmart locations so far, including three pick-up and delivery entities, have been announced as permanently closing since the beginning of the year.

My most recent NewsBreak article on this matter, March 4th’s “Walmart CEO Announces Decision Regarding Company’s Future,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to covering the company’s official response as to the recent, widely-concerning events.

The article excerpted a report from The-Sun.com, entitled “STAYING PUT: Walmart CEO Confirms Major Decision on Future of Big-Box Retailer After String of Store Closures,” whereby company Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon stated he is staying put for now as his company sets to cool mounting global concerns due to the recent spate of closings.

From the report: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, 56, announced his plans to stay at the head of the company for as long as it takes to find the perfect replacement, Wall Street Journal reported. McMillon is only the fourth in a line of CEOs that started with Walmart visionary Sam Walton. A current trend of store closures and brand bankruptcies for several companies quickly snowballed into what has been called a retail apocalypse.

Late last year, McMillon derided the rise of petty theft in various Walmart locations, primarily incidents of shoplifting. As a result, he stated store closures were not out of the question. However, the recent closings are not specifically said to be crime-related.

The typical Walmart statements have read as follows: The decision to close these stores was made after a careful review of their overall performance,” a Walmart spokesperson said. “We consider many factors, including current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores when making these difficult decisions. After we decide to move forward, our focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here.”

Now, however, has come word that despite vague official claims focusing on issues related to store performance, a deeper dive has left industry analysts and the media alike to conclude rising in-store thefts had indeed contributed not only to those issues, but subsequently the store closures themselves.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2023

A report from MSN.com related to an Albuquerque closure, stated the following: The Albuquerque Police Department reportedly had 708 calls to service at or near the store in 2022.

Regarding Walmart’s most recent announcement of Walmart entirely leaving the city of Portland, Oregon, a NationalReview.com report said: The closures, which will result in nearly 600 employees being laid off, come after a statement by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in December 2022 noting that record-breaking retail theft had undercut the company’s economic performance of late. “Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” McMillon told CNBC. Prices “will be higher and/or stores will close,” the executive added if Oregon authorities failed to address rampant shoplifting.

Though incidents of crime potentially causing closures had been discussed by McMillon in 2022, the official company statements have not at all denoted crime as the reason for recent closures.

There is no proof behind the contention though there is the widespread belief of a likelihood, but the official company narrative in this regard is being challenged. How many more stores will close this year, meantime, is a matter of conjecture.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

