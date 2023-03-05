New-Model Golden Corral Location Opening Soon; Will Offer Healthy Food Options

Joel Eisenberg

The entity is said to be a prototype.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2VTU_0l8VCz1L00
Golden CorralPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: GoldenCorral.com, Google.com, and SentinelEcho.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Golden Corral restaurant chain for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles have detailed recent company strategies undertaken during a financially challenging period.

Now comes word that a prototype Golden Corral location will soon be opening in London, Kentucky. Per the company, this model represents the wave of the future.

Let us explore further.

Golden Corral, 2023

According to a report from Sentinel-Echo.com, entitled “Golden Corral Returning to London in March,” the entity will be new and improved.

As excerpted from the report: A favorite family eatery and meeting place is returning to London later this month, joining three other new restaurants. Golden Corral is under new ownership and management and is looking to renovate their 50-year-old concept with new and favorite menu items. Located on Kings Way off KY 192, it will offer a remodeled building with a new exterior, larger windows, stacked stone fireplaces, a redesigned buffet serving area and multiple seating areas to give customers a relaxing and fulfilling dining experience.

The report, however, goes on to state: This is a new prototype for the business, which will also offer a healthy food section in addition to their long-time favorites. The new and improved Golden Corral is slated to open in late fall.

It should be noted, as observed above, though the company has confirmed both the forthcoming new location and model, the report is unclear as it represents both a March and a fall open.

A clarification call to Golden Corral has yet to be returned as of press time, though to reiterate the location has been confirmed, just not the period of open.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

