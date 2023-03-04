Cranberry Township, PA

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Losing Long-Term Chain Businesses; Majority of Stores Are Now Reportedly Closed

Joel Eisenberg

Two major chains have exited the mall in the span of one month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CYSL_0l7eVjWo00
Cranberry MallPhoto byGoogle.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com, ExploreClarion.com, and ButlerEagle.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the state of U.S shopping malls for NewsBreak. In recent weeks, several of my articles have detailed the loss of tenant businesses in malls throughout the country.

Now comes word that Pennsylvania’s Cranberry Mall has been losing long-term chain tenants, including two stalwart chains in the span of a month.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a March 3rd report from ExploreClarion.com, entitled “Joann Fabric Store in Cranberry Mall Closing,” the chain is the latest to leave the longstanding mall.

As excerpted from the article: The latest store to announce its closing is Joann Fabric. A representative with the Cranberry location told exploreVenango.com that the store’s last day is May 14. Liquidation of the remaining inventory will begin on March 26... According to a published article on Yahoo.com, Joann Fabric began closing various stores recently as JOANN stores in West Virginia and New Hampshire closed on January 22.

Reason for the closing has yet to be disclosed by the company, which per the report is a national leader in the categories of sewing, fabrics, and arts and crafts. JOANN presently operates 840 stores across 49 states.

In addition to JOANN, another chain had left the mall just weeks prior.

Per a February 8th piece from ButlerEagle.com, “Bed Bath and Beyond in Cranberry Mall Closing,” the beleaguered bedding entity had been also scheduled to exit the mall.

From this report: While customers of the Bed Bath and Beyond in the Cranberry Mall thought they dodged a bullet in August when it was announced 150 stores would close, the bell has now tolled for the Cranberry location. Bed Bath and Beyond announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that 87 more stores will be closed to try and avoid bankruptcy.

The Cranberry Mall has been losing locations at a hastened pace in recent years. Per a Google.com review: This mall is a sad example of the decline that these once great shopping centers are suffering. The number of open stores is far outweighed by the clised and empty space. The ceilings are showing clear evidence of leakage and the parkinglot borders on dangerous.

See review image below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAdBW_0l7eVjWo00
Cranberry Mall reviewPhoto byGoogle.com

Conclusion

The loss of stores in Pennsylvania’s Cranberry Mall is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of future closings and/or official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Shopping Malls# Stores# Retail Chains# Business# Finance

Comments / 2

