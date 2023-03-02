Bill Empowering President Biden to Ban TikTok Approved by House Panel

Joel Eisenberg

Reportedly, Democrats largely oppose the bill pending the conclusion of further research.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZcCe_0l5RxyAq00
TikTok LogoPhoto byTikTok.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, and Reuters.com.

Introduction

The controversial social media app TikTok is facing calls for a nationwide ban on behalf of some politicians, primarily on the right.

Let us explore further.

TikTok, 2023

According to a February 28th CNN.com report, entitled “Agencies Have 30 Days to Ban TikTok on Government Devices, White House Says,” fears of national security leaks and heightened tensions with the Chinese government have escalated the bill’s urgency on behalf of House Republicans.

As excerpted from the article: The White House has directed federal agencies that they have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issued devices… The guidance memorandum from the Biden administration will bring the executive branch and its contractors into compliance with a bill passed at the end of last year requiring federal agencies to ditch TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. It marks the latest effort to clampdown on the app amid renewed security concerns about its US user data and fears that it could find its way to the Chinese government.

In a followup of sorts to the CNN piece, Reuters.com reported on March 1st about a new potential TikTok ban, this one targeted to the general public.

As excerpted from Reuters.com’s “U.S. House Panel Approves Bill Giving Biden Power to Ban TikTok”: The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee voted on Wednesday along party lines to give President Joe Biden the power to ban Chinese-owned TikTok, in what would be the most far-reaching U.S. restriction on any social media app. Lawmakers voted 24 to 16 to approve the measure to grant the administration new powers to ban the ByteDance-owned app - which is used by over 100 million Americans - as well as other apps considered security risks.

As the right decries the application’s extreme security risk, with one rep equating it to a veritable spy balloon, the bill is facing some unexpected opposition from the president’s own party. As Reuters goes on to state: Democrats opposed the bill, saying it was rushed and required due diligence through debate and consultation with experts. The bill does not precisely specify how the ban would work, but gives Biden power to ban any transactions with TikTok, which in turn could prevent anyone in the United States from accessing or downloading the app on their phones.

Conclusion

These are developing stories. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# TikTok# China# National Security# President Biden# United States

