Longstanding BJ’s Restaurant Permanently Exiting U.S. Shopping Mall on April 12

90 employees are reportedly impacted by the closure.

BJ’s Restaurant Photo by BJsRestaurants.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and SFGate.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the BJ’s Restaurant chain for NewsBreak. In recent weeks, BJ’s executives have determined a spate of changes expected to streamline operations while increasing its core financial strength. During this period, several locations have been announced as permanently closing.

This article will profile the restaurant chain’s latest closure.

Firstly, a bit about the entity is in order. Wikipedia features a highly-comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse chain: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is an American restaurant chain, headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.The chain operates under the names BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Grill, and BJ's Pizza & Grill. BJ's menu features pizza, beers, appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.Some locations feature microbreweries that supply beer to other locations in the chain. BJ's was founded in 1978 and first opened in Santa Ana, California, as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria by Jim Kozen and Leonard Allenstein.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s latest location count of the entity: There are 218 BJ's Restaurants stores in the United States as of February 23, 2023. The state with the most number of BJ's Restaurants locations in the U.S. is California, with 60 stores, which is about 28% of all BJ's Restaurants stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that a new San Francisco Bay location is permanently shuttering, this one within a U.S. shopping mall.

Let us explore further.

BJ’s Restaurant, 2023

According to a report from SFGate.com, entitled “BJ’s Restaurant to Permanently Close Bay Area Mall Location,” 90 employees have been offered opportunities to work at other locations.

As excerpted from the article: The BJ’s location at Northgate Mall in San Rafael is set to permanently close April 12, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The closure will also affect 90 employees who work at the restaurant. A copy of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act document filed by the chain Feb. 10 revealed that BJ’s “will be offering all affected team members transfers to other Company restaurants.”

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of further BJ’s Restaurant location closings, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.