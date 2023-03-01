Chick-fil-A Location Bans Minors Under 16 From Eating in Restaurant Unless Dining With Parents

The policy shift is not company-wide.

Chick-fil-A Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, WSBTV.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Chick-fil-A chain for NewsBreak. In recent months, most of my articles have detailed issues leading to individual location closures. This piece, however, is different as it regards a controversial new policy shift on behalf of a single location.

Before we address the issue, some perspective is in order. Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the stalwart Chick-fil-A restaurant chain. Included in this extensive page is a listing of controversies that have challenged the entity, primarily due to certain business practices influenced by the founder's conservative religious beliefs.

From Wikipedia: S. Truett Cathy was a devout Southern Baptist; his religious beliefs had a major impact on the company. The company's official statement of corporate purpose says that the business exists "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A." Cathy opposed the company becoming public for religious and personal reasons.

Cathy opened the company's first location in 1946.

Now comes word that a Pennsylvania location has unilaterally set a new policy banning minors under the age of 16 from dining without parental accompaniment. Some patrons are taking issue, calling the change “against” the company’s stated values.

Let us explore further.

Chick-fil-A, 2023

According to a February 27th report by WSBTV.com, entitled “Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A Bans Children Under 16 From Eating in Restaurant,” the new policy is primarily due to misbehavior on the part of the minors.

WSBTV.com elaborates on the issue: The Royersford restaurant said it made the decision because of poor behavior on the part of children who had been dropped off at a local bounce park and then walked over to Chick-fil-A.”

The report goes on to state: The restaurant said the children and teens are loud, use explicit language, throw food and trash on tables and the floor, vandalize furniture, steal decorations and disrespect employees. Reactions to the announcement on Facebook were mixed, with one commenter referencing Chick-fil-A as a Christian-owned company and suggesting the franchise should be assisting youth rather than banning them, Insider reported.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.