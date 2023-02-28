Gaithersburg, MD

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Losing Macy’s Anchor; Mall is Permanently Closing as Owners Plan Housing, Office Space

Joel Eisenberg

Major redevelopment is coming soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQZWI_0l2qAlpI00
Lakeforest Mall, MarylandPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BethesdaMagazine.com and BizJournals.com.

Introduction

As I had covered in a previous NewsBreak article, word of yet another longstanding U.S. shopping mall closure was reported by the press last month.

According to a January 19th report from BethesdaMagazine.com, entitled “After 45 Years, Lakeforest Mall to Close at the End of March,” the 45-year old Maryland location is permanently shuttering due to its loss of anchor stores and continuing increase in crime.

From the report: Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg will permanently close at the end of March, officials announced at a City of Gaithersburg Mayor and City Council meeting Tuesday evening. Bob Dalrymple, partner at the law firm Selzer Gurvitch and land use counsel to South Carolina developer WRS Inc., said they want to begin the demolition process as soon as possible. However, financing on the mall requires it to remain for now. If redevelopment plans fall through, the goal would be to look at re-tenanting the mall. 

WRS Inc., as of press time, hopes to demolish the mall by 2024. 

Now comes word that Macy’s, Lakeforest Mall’s remaining anchor, has given word of its exit and current liquidation.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a February 27th report from BizJournals.com, entitled “Macy's Pending Closure at Lakeforest Mall Sets Stage for Redevelopment,” the entity’s remaining anchor veritably represents the end of an era.

As excerpted from the report: Macy’s Inc. is closing it store at Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall, setting the stage for the languishing shopping center’s planned redevelopment. Axios reported Feb. 22 that Macy’s will soon begin a clearance sale at its store at 701 Russell Ave., and several other locations across the country that will run approximately eight to 12 weeks prior to store closures.

The report goes on to state: WRS hopes to begin demolition and start new construction at the 102-acre site in 2024. Lakeforest mall was developed in 1978 as a traditional enclosed mall with the four anchor retailers, all surrounded by massive surface parking lots.

The mall’s other anchor stores, all closed, were Lord & Taylor, J.C. Penney, and Sears.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

